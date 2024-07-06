Team USA’s Reaction to New Zealand’s Traditional Haka Dance at 2014 FIBA World Cup Goes Viral

Fans are reminiscing about memorable moments from previous Olympic basketball tournaments as the event draws near. One standout memory is the powerful pre-game haka performed by the New Zealand national team, which gained popularity after a video from the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup went viral. The video recently made rounds on social media once again, showcasing the New Zealand 'Tall Blacks' executing their traditional haka dance, leaving NBA players from Team USA puzzled.

The haka is an ancient Māori battle dance, characterized by forceful motions and chanting, signifying a demonstration of a tribe's strength, solidarity, and pride. In the viral video, before the match against the United States, the New Zealand team is seen cheering and stomping their feet, creating a mix of excitement and bewilderment.

American players James Harden, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry looked surprised by the magnificent display unfolding in front of them.



Fan and social media reactions

Reposting the video, ESPN SportsCenter received a flurry of responses from viewers. The sharp contrast between the USA team's concentration on the game and the Tall Blacks' ceremonial display caught the attention of many observers. One fan commented, "They came to step, the US came to hoop," while another remarked about the American players' perplexed looks, specifically noting, "The cut to Harden is the funniest thing I've seen in a long time."

Particularly amusing is Derrick Rose's response, as one fan noted, "Rose's face has me tearing up every time." Despite the playful comments, viewers were deeply moved by the ferocity of the haka, which highlights New Zealand's rich cultural legacy.



The impact on the game

Many fans pointed out in the video's comment section that the USA squad ultimately defeated New Zealand with a commanding 98-71 victory. "Of course, the US won by 27," one commenter wrote, while another noted, "They had no energy to play basketball after this performance."

Regardless of the game's outcome, the significance of the haka goes beyond the sport itself. For the New Zealand team, it's a powerful statement of pride in their cultural identity. The video serves as a reminder of the numerous unique customs that enrich the sports world and provide fans with unforgettable experiences.

As Team USA prepares for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the conversation around the haka continues. This viral video encapsulates the universal appeal of sports, blending many cultures into a compelling story that transcends the events on the court.



