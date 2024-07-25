Team USA’s Recent Performance Ahead of 2024 Olympics Leaves Stephen A. Smith Worried: ‘Not Coming Home With the Gold’

With the 2024 Paris Olympics just around the corner, basketball fans are hoping for Team USA to dominate and add another gold medal to their trophy case. Going to Paris with a clean, undefeated warm-up series, expectations are naturally high for a team stacked with All-Stars and multi-time champions.

The Americans have dominated the basketball scene on the Olympic stage for years, with a staggering 16 gold medals to their name. That being said, their recent efforts in warm-up games ahead of Paris 2024 have drawn scrutiny from analysts and players alike.

One notable expert who expressed serious concerns while critiquing Team USA’s warm-up performance is Stephen A. Smith.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Plans to Win 2024 Olympics Says Former Teammate

Stephen A. breaks down USA vs South Sudan

The Host of Stephen A. Smith show wasn’t impressed with the efforts put forth and made some crucial points in his statement:

“Team USA was favored by 43 points, won by just one. And who had to save the day for them? A soon-to-be 40-year-old LeBron James. South Sudan hit about 14 of 33 from three-point range, Team USA shot 25% , 7 of 28. Missed twelve of their first 15 three-point shots. That ain’t gonna get it done in Olympic competition against what’s waiting for them in Paris.”

“If you don't shoot well from three-point range, if you don’t hit perimeter shots, you may be in Jeopardy of not coming home with the Gold.”

South Sudan played better than most championship caliber teams on Saturday night. Having at one point led by 16 points, it felt unreal seeing NBA’s top stars struggling against a team with no history at the grandest stage.

Advertisement

After escaping a historic upset, the U.S also managed to survive against Germany, by mere four points.

Though this team is a combination of some of the best hoopers in the world, one of the reasons for other national teams doing so well is the evolving sport.

Gone are the days when Team USA cruised to easy wins and championships. Very few players from around the world at the time were part of the NBA. Today, that number is well over fifty.

ALSO READ: 1992 Dream Team and 2024 Team USA Compared as Interesting Stat Resurfaces

Stephen A. praises LeBron James on recent accomplishment

Smith was all praise for King James after the four-time champion earned the honor of carrying the flag for Team USA at the opening ceremony in Paris:

“When you talk about the United States of America having somebody to represent them as the flag bearer, there is no athlete that deserves that honor today, more than LeBron James.”

Advertisement

Receiving an honor of this significance is a result of recognition through years of hardwork and dedication towards your craft. Though many may criticize how James approaches the game of basketball, one thing remains undisputed and that is his impact on the sport.

Team USA will begin its 2024 gold medal campaign against Serbia on July 28.