'Absolute nonsense' - Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at fans claiming India deliberately lost to SL to knock Pak out

Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan fast bowler, displayed his vexation following accusations from fans suggesting that India deliberately underperformed in their Asia Cup 2023 game against Sri Lanka, intending to eliminate Pakistan from the tournament. Abruptly dismissing these allegations, Akhtar acknowledged Sri Lanka's robust performance, in particular, the contributions of spinner Dunith Wellalage.

In a YouTube video, he challenged the idea of India purposefully losing the game, despite the fact that a win would have assured their entrance into the final.

“I’m baffled by the messages I’m receiving suggesting India 'fixed' the game to knock Pakistan out of the tournament," he expressed. "They’ve been giving it their all! Wellalage, in particular, gave an exceptional performance, even scoring 43 runs. Suddenly, I’m inundated with calls about India intentionally losing to exclude Pakistan. Why would they do that when a win would get them to the final – which it did? It’s Absolute nonsense,” Akhtar retorted.

He further questioned why India would willingly forfeit a game that would grant them a spot in the Asia Cup final. "There's no reason for them to lose intentionally when they're so close to the final. Unfounded memes are being made out of nothing. India showed great resilience in the game, especially noticed in Kuldeep’s gameplay. Similarly, Jasprit Bumrah showed immense fight while defending a humble total," he asserted.

In reference to the much-discussed match, India’s bowling team collectively executed an end to Sri Lanka’s impressive 13 ODI match unbeaten streak, claiming a spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final with one game remaining. The hosts were restricted to a mere 172 at the R Premadasa Stadium, giving India a comfortable 41-run victory over the co-hosts. Although spinners largely controlled the gameplay, pacers also significantly contributed to the win.

Asia Cup 2023: India's Journey So Far

The performance of India in the Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament has been commendable so far. The tournament started with a cliffhanger match against a traditional rival, Pakistan, that got called off due to weather conditions.

Following a definitive win against Nepal, India advanced to the Super Four stage. In this stage, India delivered an astounding performance against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, triumphing by a staggering 228 runs.

In a recent face-off with Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian cricket team, flaunted his exceptional batting skills breaking multiple records in a Super 4 match, resulting in India's victory over Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.

Co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Asia Cup 2023 boasts participation from India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Despite intense competition, India's journey has unraveled impressively mired with promising performances and the team is certainly one of the top contenders to win the tournament, along with Pakistan.

