India vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final Preview: Injury news, probable lineups, and other details

On Sunday, September 17, India and Sri Lanka will face off in the Asia Cup 2023 match. The game is set to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka, although the defending champions and co-hosts, were initially not viewed as top contenders to make it to the finals. However, their stunning performances dashed the hopes of many India-Pak fans who were anticipating witnessing the first-ever Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan.

The prevailing concern surrounding the match is the potential disruption by monsoon rain in Sri Lanka. Recent weather reports predict a 90% probability of rainfall in Colombo on the day of the match.

If the match is called off due to rain, the ACC has arranged a Reserve Day on Monday, September 18. Yet, there remains the possibility of rain even on this day, which would result in India and Sri Lanka being declared joint winners.

The final match date is Sunday, September 17, 2023, with the Reserve day slated for Monday, September 18, 2023. The match timings are as follows: Toss at 2:20 PM IST and the match starts at 3:00 PM IST. The venue remains the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Latest injury reports for India vs. Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka confront serious challenges ahead of the grand finale on Sunday. According to reports Axar Patel is likely to miss the IND vs. SL Asia Cup 2023 Final due to an injury received during the IND vs. BAN game. Washington Sundar is slated as his replacement.

Sri Lanka also faces its troubles. Their leading wicket-taker this year, off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, will not participate in the IND vs. SL Asia Cup 2023 Final due to a strained right hamstring.

The anticipated lineup for the Indian team

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

The anticipated lineup for the Sri Lankan team

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, and Pramod Madushan.

