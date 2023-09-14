'Not very easy to drop someone...' - Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey explains Mohammad Shami exclusion

Paras Mhambrey, India's bowling coach, shared his pleasure on Thursday about Jasprit Bumrah's successful reintegration into the team's pace lineup, a crucial advantage as they gear up for the impending World Cup next month. Bumrah came back into the Indian team during their recent Ireland tour, a triumphant return following his extended injury break. His fierce intensity and excellent performance remain commendable in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Mhambrey conveyed, before India's ultimate Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday, "His progress has been monitored meticulously at the NCA, and we couldn't be happier with the report returned. Currently, we are equipped with four skilled bowlers, it's always beneficial to have such abundant choices. An embarrassment of riches is always a plus."

However, Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya are now the go-to-pace attack for India, leading to Mohammed Shami's exclusion from active play. Mhambrey confessed, "It's not very easy to drop someone like Shami. The experience that he has and the performance that he has done for the country is phenomenal. It's never easy to have that kind of a conversation (dropping a player),"

While the decision was challenging, Mhambrey revealed that they have been forthright about the team selection with the affected players. He said, "The players are confident in us. They are fully aware that any decisions we make are made with the team's best interests in mind."

Shreyas Iyer Returns to Team India Training Ahead of Bangladesh Match

Shreyas Iyer, the India batter, took part in an optional training session before the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday, 15 September. After playing in group games against Pakistan and Nepal, Iyer had to step back from the Super Four matches due to a back spasm. During these games, both won by India, KL Rahul stepped in to replace Iyer, knocking up a remarkable century against Pakistan and a handy 39 against Sri Lanka.

With signs of a gradual return to full fitness, Iyer was spotted having a light batting practice in the nets. Even though his back injury is considered minor, it is still unclear if he will be fit to play against Bangladesh on Friday.

In the meantime, the BCCI selection committee, presided over by Ajit Agarkar, will likely announce the squad for the upcoming three-game series against Australia this week. Speculation is rife that Iyer's back injury may be a key issue discussed during the meeting.

India, leading the table with two victories and a place in the Asia Cup final, will face Bangladesh in a Super Four match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Conversely, Bangladesh is yet to secure a win and is at the table's base, aiming to salvage some pride in the coming games.

