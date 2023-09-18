Star opener misses out as Australia announce squad for India tour before WC 2023: All you need to know

The five-time champion team of Australia has taken a significant hit right before the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Their leading opening batter, Travis Head, who was prepared to start the game with David Warner, will no longer be available for the first half of the tournament. Head injured himself in the fourth ODI during the recent five-match series versus South Africa. On Sunday, coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Head would not be in shape to participate in the initial half of the competition.

Head's severe hand injury doesn't necessitate surgery, but it seriously jeopardized his involvement in this grand 50-over event. Despite their initial series lead of 2-0 after conquering the first two matches, Australia concluded with a 2-3 series defeat. McDonald mentioned that Head fractured a joint on his left hand in the fourth ODI in Pretoria, which meant he would be sidelined until midway through Australia's nine-match group stage campaign.

This setback might pave the way for Marnus Labuschagne's return to the World Cup roster. Despite the majority of playtime in Australia's ODI games since his inception, Labuschagne wasn't included in the World Cup team due to perceived deficiency in 'intensity' and 'courage' while batting.

But coach McDonald thinks the right-handed batter's comeback is likely. "I can't talk on behalf of the selection panel and lock him away in the World Cup 15 but it's no doubt looking likely. "He's made a significant shift in his intent at the crease and put the bowlers under pressure (more) than he was potentially 12 months ago. He's struck at around 100 strike rate in this series.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

READ MORE: 'For that you need mind': When Yuzvendra Chahal brutally trolled wife Dhanashree in interview with 'Mr. Nags'

India vs. Australia ODI series Schedule, Timings, and Streaming details

Following the Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma's squad will enter a three-match ODI face-off with Australia, commencing on September 22. This series signifies both teams' last preparations before October 5, when the ODI World Cup will start. Australia is currently in South Africa for a white-ball tour where they will play the final ODI today before departing for India.

After a four-day hiatus, they will compete against the five-time champions and use this opportunity to fine-tune strategies for the World Cup. Meanwhile, Australia will welcome back the injured trio — Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Steve Smith for the India series after their absence during the South Africa matches. Glenn Maxwell is also expected to participate in these matches.

Advertisement

The India versus Australia ODI series will kick off on September 22 with matches slated for Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot in India.

Sports 18 will deliver a live English broadcast of the India versus Australia ODI series. Additionally, the matches will also be available for free streaming on JioCinema.

ALSO READ: Heinrich Klaasen's near-miss in breaking Kapil Dev's historic world record by just one run