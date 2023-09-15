What could be India's probable XI against Bangladesh? Iyer's role uncertain as Bumrah considers rest

India is set to square off against Bangladesh today, at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, in their third and final Super Fours match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. With both India and Sri Lanka already having secured their spots in the Asia Cup 2023 finals, the outcome of this match won't alter the course of the tournament for either team.

Shreyas Iyer's role?

Shreyas Iyer, who was unable to participate in the match against Pakistan due to sudden back spasms, spent almost 20 minutes batting at the optional team nets on Thursday morning. Yet, sources indicate that he has not fully recovered and is expected to sit out the game against Bangladesh on Friday.

Given the high odds of Iyer missing the upcoming match, he is unlikely to play in the final, particularly as KL Rahul has solidified his position in the side. Probably, Iyer will only be able to return to the field during the three-match ODI series against Australia later this month.

Possible Rest for Bumrah, Siraj, and Pandya

A shuffle in the XI is likely with significant changes including pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, both having played all four games in the Asia Cup so far, poised to take a seat. The team management wants to lighten Bumrah's workload after his 10-month hiatus. Another driving factor is the desire to offer a respite to pacers Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna, primarily Shami.

Shami and Krishna were considered for play, along with Shardul Thakur who was not picked for the last game where Axar Patel got the nod. The management might also contemplate dropping Hardik Pandya. In effect, we anticipate three changes - Bumrah, Siraj, and Pandya may make way for Shami, Prasidh, and Thakur.

The shakeup extends to the batting lineup where opportunities might be created for Suryakumar Yadav and/or Tilak Varma. The likely choice, however, is Surya, who is on the World Cup roster.

On the changes, Paras Mhambrey said they are eager to fit in the rest of the players given the opportunity. "Certainly, we are considering it. The captain will make the announcement tomorrow (Friday). It's an idea as we've already made it to the final, we'll see how it goes tomorrow," India's bowling coach talked to the media in Colombo.

Anticipated XI for India

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami.

