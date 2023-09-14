What happened to Stetson Bennett? LA Rams backup QB placed on reserve list

The Los Angeles Rams have listed rookie quarterback, Stetson Bennett, on the non-football injury list due to an undisclosed issue. This news followed Bennett's absence from the Rams' triumphant season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday due to a shoulder injury. However, Rams' coach Sean McVay clarified that the current listing was not related to Bennett's shoulder injury.

On maintaining the confidentiality of the issue, McVay said, "I hope you can respect my wishes to keep this in-house. I understand your job requirements, but certain elements need to be kept confidential out of respect." He insisted on keeping further details restricted.

As per the list's regulations, Bennett is bound to miss a minimum of four games.

Rams had picked Bennett in the 2023 NFL draft's fourth round with the No. 128 overall selection. He was anticipated to back up the starter Matthew Stafford. Following Bennett's injury, Brett Rypien, from the L.A. practice squad, is likely to take over the role.

During his college tenure, Bennett led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back College Football Playoff championships in 2021 and 2022. His college career boasts 8,429 passing yards, 66 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

“No, and that’s all I’m going to say and I really hope that you can please respect my wishes in regards to keeping that in-house,” McVay said. “I understand you have a job to do, but there are certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important, and out of respect for the particulars and specifics, want to be able to keep it in-house and that’s where I’d like to leave it, please.”

49ers vs. Rams predictions

Clearly, in the past two seasons, the 49ers have been demonstrating their dominance over other teams. While some might argue the Rams, having won the Superbowl over the Cincinnati Bengals just two seasons ago, are quite accomplished, it's hard to overlook San Francisco's long-standing track record of outperforming LA, dating back beyond the last two seasons.

Remarkably, in their last 10 games against the Rams, the 49ers have secured wins in 8. This impressive streak precedes even their acquisition of Christian McCaffrey, the stellar RB. He validated his reputation of being one of the most versatile backs in Week 1 after gaining 152 rushing yards and a touchdown in addition to three receptions.

Perhaps surprising to those who questioned the ability of the 49ers to replicate their Cinderella story from last year with QB Brock Purdy, any doubts have been swiftly quashed. Although his stats may seem unremarkable, his 220 yards and two touchdowns were carried out with impressive efficiency. He performed his role as the SF team's game manager with total control.

It's also critical to note that the Rams remain without their star WR, Cooper Kupp's services. In the most recent encounter between these teams, the 49ers even managed to overcome the challenge of being the visiting team and emerged victorious with a 31-14 win.

