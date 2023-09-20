'Where is poorkistan': Cricket fans mercilessly roast ICC's new World Cup anthem, Dil Jashn Bole

On Wednesday, the International Council (ICC) kicked off the launch of the 2023 World Cup's official anthem, 'Dil Jashn Bole'. The anthem, set to begin in India on October 5, stars Ranveer Singh, a leading Bollywood actor. Renowned Bollywood composer, Pritam, worked his magic on the music, while Dhanashree Verma, choreographer and wife to India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, featured in the anthem. The three-minute and 22-second anthem takes viewers on an adventurous journey through India aboard the 'One Day Express.'

The reception of the anthem on social media, however, was less than enthusiastic. In contrast to the 2011 and 2015 editions' anthems, the ICC received an extensive critique, accused of failing to resonate with cricket fans' enthusiasm. The popular song 'De Ghumake', composed by Shankar Mahadevan, was the 2011 World Cup Anthem.

India will initiate their campaign against five-time champions, Australia on 8 October, at Chennai's Chidambaram Stadium. This year's tournament features ten teams, all battling one another. The four most successful teams will secure their places in the semi-finals.

Adidas Unveils India's 2023 ODI World Cup Jersey

The Indian team's new jersey for the 2023 World Cup has been unveiled by an anthem video. Named "3 ka dream," the anthem embodies India's pursuit of a third men's ODI World Cup trophy.

Earlier this year, in May, Adidas stepped in as the kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team, replacing the former sponsor "Killer". The Indian men's team debuted their first Adidas jerseys in June, during the World Test Championship final against Australia. For the second ICC tournament, the 2023 men's ODI World Cup, the Indian men's team will again be dressed in Adidas jerseys.

Adidas has revamped the iconic three stripes, transforming them from white to the colors of the Indian national flag—saffron, white, and green.

There's also been a significant shift in the number of stars located above the BCCI emblem on the chest. In bilateral matches, three stars honor India's three World Cup victories—two ODI World Cups and one T20 World Cup. Yet for the 2023 World Cup, the stars have been reduced to two, symbolizing the two prior ODI World Cup victories of India.

