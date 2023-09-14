Why is Cricket Australia making neck guards compulsory? All you need to know

Starting October 1, Cricket Australia (CA) has enforced a new rule that mandates all domestic and international players from Australia to don neckguards. Any players who disregard these rules will face penalties in line with the existing regulations.

Neck protectors have been advocated by CA since the tragic demise of Phillip Hughes in 2014, but not all batsmen like Steve Smith and David Warner have been willing to use them. It is interesting to note that Smith has experienced the shock of a severe hit on his head that resulted in a concussion. This occurred when a Jofra Archer bouncer struck him during the Ashes 2019 Lord's Test, forcing him out of the subsequent match.

The new regulation coming into effect on October 1 necessitates the use of these protectors whether the team plays domestically or on foreign soil. Noncompliance may result in punitive measures under the new CA regulations. Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling at CA, Peter Roach, emphasized the importance of head and neck safety in the sport.

This requirement was instituted just days after Australian all-rounder Cameron Green took a Kagiso Rabada bouncer on the neck guard of his helmet in the first ODI against South Africa, which led to his exit from the game due to concussion. Even before the Ashes 2023, Smith had sported a neck protector while playing for Sussex. The English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has enforced the use of neck protectors since October 2022.

Phillip Hughes: A Tragic Loss to Cricket

On November 25, 2014, the cricketing fraternity experienced a tragic shock unlike any other. Phillip Hughes, a promising talent of the Australian cricket team, was fatally struck on the side of his head by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and New South Wales at the renowned Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Hughes, who was an opening batsman, collapsed on the ground and never regained consciousness. He died two days later in the hospital on November 27. Hughes was only 25 years old and was on the cusp of his 26th birthday.

During that match, the left-handed batsman reached fifty runs and was playing well until he took a bouncer at 63 runs. When the ill-fated bouncer from Sean Abbott came, Hughes missed it and got hit. He looked visibly unsteady and swiftly collapsed on the ground due to a cerebral hemorrhage.

Immediately, the players, support staff, and medical team rushed to the field and helped convey the unconscious batsman back to the pavilion. After being flown by helicopter to a hospital in Sydney and undergoing surgery, the situation was so dire that it led to the game being suspended.

In the ensuing two days, no positive news emerged from the hospital. Tragically, Hughes did not survive, and he passed away on November 27. This sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, sparking extensive debates about helmet safety and player protection.

Hughes' funeral took place on December 3, attended by a wide variety of cricketers and dignitaries, including Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, thus making the ceremony even more poignant.

During his career, Hughes represented Australia in 26 Tests, accumulating 1535 runs, including three hundreds. He also played 25 One Day Internationals, where he scored 826 runs at an average of 35.91 and a strike rate of 75.09. His career-best was an undefeated 138 against Sri Lanka in Hobart in 2013, which helped level the series. Hughes also made a single appearance in Twenty20 Internationals for his nation.

