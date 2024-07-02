Teddy Atlas Compares Alex Pereira’s Performance to Legends Joe Louis and Mike Tyson

What makes a fighter legendary? Famed boxing trainer Teddy Atlas believes he knows the answer. Atlas watched in awe as Alex Pereira delivered a stunning knockout against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. But what impressed him most wasn't the head kick. It was Pereira’s precise and powerful punches.

Atlas compared Pereira’s short left hook to those of the late Joe Louis. “I haven’t seen a short punch like that since Joe Louis,” Atlas said. How does Pereira maintain such calm and precision? Atlas praised his vision and timing, calling him the new boogeyman of MMA. Can Pereira’s abilities truly rival those of boxing legends? Teddy Atlas seems to think so.

Teddy Atlas praises Pereira's ability to see through opponents

Pereira's head kick stole the headlines, but it was his precise and powerful punches that truly set up the moment. Teddy Atlas was particularly impressed with Pereira’s ability to close the distance and deliver devastating blows in close quarters. He likened Pereira’s short left hook, which floored Prochazka at the end of the first round, to the legendary punches of boxing great Joe Louis.

"I haven’t seen a short punch like that since Joe Louis," Atlas said. "Joe Louis was famous for throwing six-inch punches. I just saw a three-inch left hook. Incredible."

Atlas praised Pereira’s vision and timing, comparing it to another boxing phenom, Terence Crawford. According to Atlas, Pereira’s ability to anticipate Prochazka’s movements and deliver precise shots was a testament to his exceptional timing and calm demeanor in the octagon.

"He’s got radar," Atlas noted. "He’s got x-ray vision. He sees things other people don’t see. Terence Crawford in boxing is that kind of guy. When you see things and you’re that calm, you see things and react just a little bit [faster]."

Beyond physical skills, Atlas highlighted the psychological edge Pereira has over his opponents. During the intense faceoff before the fight, Pereira’s cold, unwavering stare seemed to psyche out Prochazka. "Don’t think that doesn’t have an effect," Atlas explained.

"When a guy can go into your soul, it’s like he’s looking right through. There was Sonny Liston, there was George Foreman, there was somebody named Mike Tyson — it worked for them."

Pereira's intel advantage

Alex Pereira’s perfect game plan was key to his victory at UFC 303 . During the post-fight press conference, Pereira explained how he and his coaches planned the head kick finish after watching Jiri Prochazka’s warmup video.

“Actually, I was in the locker room talking to my coaches, and they showed me the video of Jiri warming up,” Pereira said. “I saw that he was trying to counter-attack the calf kick – defend and counter.”

Pereira noticed a flaw in Prochazka’s timing. “I told Plinio Cruz that he was doing the wrong timing. The timing was not good. He was too focused on taking that kick, and he was keeping his hands down and was exposed,” Pereira continued. “So, I told him I was going to explore the high kick.” This strategic insight highlighted Pereira's exceptional vision and timing, which are crucial elements in his success.