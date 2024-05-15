Teddy Long Reveals Origin Of His 'One On One With The Undertaker' Catchphrase In WWE

There have been many distinguished general managers on SmackDown, but Teddy Long stands out for his iconic catchphrase. The WWE Hall of Famer always hyped up The Phenom, saying one on one with The Undertaker. The other wrestlers on the roster dreaded the catchphrase, knowing they would have to cross paths with The Undertaker.

The popularity of the line among fans made it a weekly highlight on SmackDown at one point in his career.

The origin of the catchphrase

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, Teddy Long shared the story behind his famous catchphrase. According to him, it all began during a show at Madison Square Garden. While overhearing Vince talking to Stephanie about introducing The Undertaker with greater impact, Teddy took note. The next time he introduced the WWE icon, he made sure to emphasize The Undertaker's name. This is how he discovered the art of introducing the former World Heavyweight Champion in a captivating manner, and it quickly became a hit with the audience.

Long added that he liked doing it initially because he didn't go off-script to break any rule. Seeing the surge in popularity of the catchphrase, Teddy's actions didn't bother Vince McMahon, who gave him the freedom on the microphone. Vince knew that Long's actions wouldn't throw the company into jeopardy. While Teddy Long diligently followed the script, he added his stuff at the end.

Teddy Long left WWE in 2014

Currently, SmackDown is WWE's premium show, attracting more viewers weekly than its counterpart RAW. Teddy Long has had different successors as the SmackDown General Manager, and Nick Aldis presently holds the position.

Teddy had an extensive tenure of eight years from 2004 to 2012. The popularity of the catchphrase one on one with The Undertaker peaked in the Ruthless Aggression Era when The Deadman was the full-time performer of the blue brand, wrestling each week and on pay-per-views.

Once Teddy Long left his position as SmackDown General Manager in 2012, he enjoyed a short stint at RAW and then acquired the role of Senior Adviser on the blue brand. Even though the 76-year-old was released from the WWE contract in 2014, he made occasional special appearances. Teddy Long attained the WWE Hall of Fame status in 2017.

