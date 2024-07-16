Tee Higgins To Play As Free Agent Post-2024 Season After Failing To Crack New Contract With Bengals Before Deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals and wideout Tee Higgins did not reach an agreement on an extension by Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, as expected. Higgins, who has been tagged for a while, was the only one of eight players who did not receive an extension from his team.

Following the conclusion of the season, Higgins will be able to try to land a new deal in Cincinnati or explore free agency, though the organization may also choose to deploy the franchise tag for the second consecutive year.

Tee Higgins will play as a free agent after this regular season.

According to ESPN, the Bengals and Tee Higgins failed to negotiate a long-term agreement before the deadline, leaving the wide receiver to play for Cincinnati on the one-year franchise tag in 2024.

It also places Higgins in a unique category. He is the only one of the eight NFL players designated as franchise players in March who did not acquire a multiyear contract by Monday, the deadline for players who received the franchise or transition tag to sign long-term contracts.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport already reported on Sunday that there will be no contract resolution this offseason, which means no extension by the July 15 deadline. Higgins will play the 2024 season on a $21.8 million contract before potentially attempting free agency the following year.

Higgins won't be able to sign a deal with the Bengals until the conclusion of the regular season. After the season, Higgins can attempt to sign a new contract with Cincinnati or look into free agency; however, the team can also decide to use the franchise tag for the second year in a row.

The Bengals formally designated Higgins as a franchise player in February of this year. Just before the free agency period began a few weeks later, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that Higgins had asked the organization for a trade.



But Higgins told reporters in April at his youth football camp that his goal was to play for the Bengals in 2024. And on June 17, following the conclusion of Cincinnati's offseason training, Higgins signed the franchise tag.

Tee Higgins missed the mandatory minicamps

Higgins, a second-round pick in 2020, has been a key member of Cincinnati's offense for the previous four years. Higgins scored 3,028 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in the regular season across his first three seasons. He had over 1,000 yards in two of his four NFL seasons and was crucial in the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl in 2021–2022.



Higgins will also look to help the Bengals return from a disappointing 9-8 season last year. Higgins played only 12 games in 2023 because of injuries, including a rib injury and hamstring issues. He completed 42 of 77 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns.

Higgins missed all three days of the team's required minicamp and all of the voluntary offseason exercises, but he is expected to report to training camp on July 24th.