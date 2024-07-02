‘Tell ’Em To Pay Me My Money’: Richard Jefferson Reveals Klay Thompson’s Anger With Warriors Over Contract Talks

After finalizing a $50 million sign-and-trade agreement with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson joins the Dallas Mavericks, setting in motion a new phase in his career. Throughout his professional journey so far, Thompson has remained loyal to the Warriors.

As part of the three-party agreement, a couple of second-round selections will join the Warriors. Following the finalization of the deal, rumors of the Warrior's deteriorating relationship with Thompson begin to surface. ESPN's analyst, Richard Jefferson, shared a rather telling anecdote underlining the apparent rift between the two parties.

According to Jefferson, his encounter with Thompson on Christmas Day of that season was enlightening. Jefferson was quoted recounting, "I ran into Klay in the elevator and I told him, 'Keep your spirits high.' However, Klay responded, expressing his irritation, and said, 'Tell them to pay me what I'm due.' He certainly has good reason to be angry."

This narrative seems to corroborate an earlier report presented by Jason Dumas, an insider from the Warriors at 95.7 The Game, who had drawn attention to additional concerns.

Dumas was quoted saying, "In the last three years, Draymond's on-court confrontations and suspensions have been distressing. However, Klay's backstage antics have been just as taxing but went unnoticed as they didn't have the same visibility. If his mood swings, sulking, and violent objections on the court are any indicator, imagine the ambiance during practice or in the locker room. The atmosphere is tense. The only difference is that Draymond's actions are more public."

Thompson's comeback journey as he overcomes injuries

Throughout his first 13 seasons with the Warriors, Thompson cemented his reputation as one of the NBA's elite players. In the wake of tearing his ACL just a few weeks before sealing his contract deal with the Warriors in 2019, Thompson forewent the entire 2019-20 season.

As if fate wasn't challenging enough, the five-time All-Star also grappled with an Achilles tear in the subsequent offseason, which sidelined him for the 2020-21 season and most of the one.

Inevitably, Thompson spent a significant hiatus, approximately 30 months, away from basketball before making his grand return in January 2021. Despite showing clear indications of decline—especially on defense, where he was once a formidable perimeter defender—Thompson still fought valiantly.

Thompson plowed through his inconsistent shooting habits, helping the Warriors clinch the 2022 NBA championship. Proudly, he has mainly regained his shooting form, nailing a noteworthy 41.2 percent of his three-pointers in the 2022-23 season.

