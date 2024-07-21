Tennis Star Leylah Fernandez, Thrilled About Paris 2024, ‘Falls Asleep’ in Her Olympic Suit

Leylah Fernandez is buzzing with anticipation as she approaches her second Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. At just 21 years old, the Canadian tennis star is once again preparing to make a splash on the international stage. She has already captured the world’s attention with her remarkable run at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Fernandez recently shared her excitement for the upcoming games on Instagram. She posted a video that shows her sleeping in her Olympic suit. This heartfelt gesture highlights her eagerness and dedication to representing Canada in Paris.

Leylah Fernandez’s Olympic suit nap in preparation for Paris 2024

Leylah’s enthusiasm and passion for tennis are evident in her preparation for the game. The tennis player continues to train diligently for what promises to be a thrilling Olympic experience.

Fernandez's journey to prominence began in 2021, when she achieved an extraordinary feat at the U.S. Open. Despite not being ranked within the top 70, she delivered a series of stunning performances. She defeated well-known players such as Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina.

Her impressive run culminated in a semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka, which showcased her tenacity and skill. Although she fell short in the final against Emma Raducanu, her performance was a defining moment in her career. It solidified her place as a rising star in tennis.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Fernandez demonstrated her competitive spirit in the first round with a victory over Dayana Yastremska. However, she was eliminated in the subsequent round by Barbora Krejcikova. While this early exit was disappointing, Fernandez viewed the experience as an opportunity for growth and motivation to improve her game.

More about Leylah Fernandez’s career on the field

Recently, Fernandez competed at Wimbledon, where she entered the tournament as the No. 30 seed. She began her campaign with a straight-sets win over Lucia Bronzetti. However, she was defeated in the second round by Caroline Wozniacki in a thrilling match that ended 3-6, 6-2, 5-7. Despite this setback, Fernandez remains a formidable competitor and continues to be a player to watch.

As she looks ahead to Paris 2024, Fernandez is eager to build on her past experiences and seek Olympic success. Her combination of skill, determination, and passion for the sport positions her as a key athlete to follow.

Fans and tennis enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting her performances, hoping to see more of the dynamic and exciting play that has become her hallmark. With the Paris Games on the horizon, Fernandez is set to bring her A-game and aim for glory.

Her commitment to her sport and her impressive track record make her a compelling figure in the lead-up to the Olympics. Her journey will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated narratives of the upcoming Games.