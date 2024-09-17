Terence Crawford Reacts to Hilarious Identity Mix up With Kendrick Lamar at UFC 306

The UFC crowd got a hilarious laugh last Saturday when Terence Crawford was mistaken for Lamar Kendrik. While it was a bizarre moment for the fans, Crawford has recently shared his take on the goof up. According to the boxing icon, the UFC did the mix up intentionally. Because Crawford could not fathom otherwise, how the Dana White led promotion could mix up Terence Crawford and Kendrik Lamar as they looked completely different.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Crawford stated that he became aware of the mess up when people started texting him about the viral incident. He said, “I wasn't in tune with the broadcast had post me and called me Kendrick Lamar, so I'm just not taking any notice of it and then I started seeing the pictures coming to my phone and everybody laughing like,'oh man they got you messed up', and then I just took a little chuckle… To be honest, I think it was intentionally done just for laughters because how can you get us mixed up.”

Such a hilarious mess up also came to the notice of the UFC head honcho, Dana White. Speaking on the incident, White acknowledged the fact that the broadcast team indeed made a mistake. However, White also went on to say laughingly that Crawford has slight resemblance with Kendrick Lamar. Meanwhile, the UFC at Sphere was one of the spectacles of modern day sporting history. Taking place at the picturesque Sphere at Las Vegas, UFC 306 recorded the highest gate in UFC history at $22 million.

Meanwhile, outside of the visual spectacle that the UFC Sphere was, the main and the co-main event too, did not disappoint. Facing off in a trilogy fight with the scores tied at 1-1, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko put up a worthy show for the audience. Their second meeting ended in a controversial draw, resulting in Grasso retaining her flyweight belt.

However, this time, Shevchenko came out with renewed vigor and put on a grappling masterclass. Dominating throughout the five rounds, Shevchenko reclaimed her title, much to the joy of the crowd.

Similarly, the main event too, witnessed the crowning of a new champion. Pitted against Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili too, dominated the champion on the ground. ‘The Machine’ made more than 12 successful takedowns to bring the UFC bantamweight title to Georgia. Thus, with a mix of hilarious errors, intriguing matchups, and exceptional financial success, UFC 306 emerged as one of the best sporting events in modern times.

