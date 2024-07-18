Terrell Owens Reveals Tom Brady Ignored His Offer to Team Up at Buccaneers After Antonio Brown Walkout

Tom Brady is loved by fans, former athletes, and experts alike. But even after his retirement, some NFL athletes have grudges with the NFL GOAT. Recently, Terrell Lewis labeled Tom Brady disrespectful for shunning him.

Brady will return to the game as an NFL analyst in the upcoming season. But the Patriots Hall of Famer still hears complaints about his active years as a player. Owens recalled being ignored by the 7x Super Bowl champion during Brady’s final year on the Gridiron.

Terrell Owens says Tom Brady is disrespectful

Owens had offered his services to Brady and the Buccaneers. He wanted to replace Antonio Brown, who was cut from the team for his actions. Owens recently appeared on The Volume’s The Bubba Dub Show. He called out the three-time NFL MVP for his behavior during the 2021–22 season.

Terrell had offered his services to Brady’s Buccaneers after the Antonio Brown saga. However, Ownes claimed that Brady had never responded to his offer. The 49ers Hall of Famer believes it was highly offensive of the 46-year-old. “Tom Brady ignored me, bro,” he said.

Owens said he reached out to Brady through Randy Moss and a couple of other people. But he never heard from the 15-time Pro Bowler. “It just shows you the lack of respect at the end of the day,” he quipped. Owens also added that these players want to act like they respect you while confronting.

Why did Brown walk out on Brady and the Buccaneers?

Brown had some issues with the assistant coach during the Buccaneers’ week 17 game against the Jets. He removed his helmet, jersey, and shoulder pad and marched shirtless into the dressing room. The MetLife Stadium erupted into life at the spectacle.

Antonio’s actions received backlash from the fans. Brown later revealed he couldn’t play because he was hurt, but the coach didn’t listen. He later explained the conversation between him and his coach.

Brown said the coach came to him and shouted at him while he was sitting on the sidelines. He asked Brown what was wrong with him. Brown responded that it was his ankle. He also said the coach knew that and it was well documented.

The coach then asked Brown to take the field. When the athlete said he couldn’t, rather than calling medical assistance, the coach told him he was done. “Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs,” Browns dropped the truth bomb.