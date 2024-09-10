Terrence Ross Explains Why LeBron James Is the Real GOAT in NBA: ‘How Can You Put Jordan over Him?’

Former NBA player Terrence Ross recently shared his reasons for believing LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time (GOAT) over Michael Jordan. Speaking during a stream, Ross, renowned for his basketball intelligence and on-court achievements, highlighted LeBron's dominance, particularly in the Olympics. He emphasized that LeBron's longevity and consistency in the game make him superior to Jordan in the GOAT discussion.

"LeBron was the best player throughout the Olympics, man. Curry did his thing in the last two games, shooting incredibly well as he always does. But LeBron carried the team on his back and led them to the end. Without LeBron, Curry might not have had those opportunities to take those shots."

"LeBron to me now, is the GOAT. I don't know how you put Jordan over if Jordan would have done what he was doing for 20 years. LeBron still has a long way to go. The fact is, Jordan came back to basketball twice and got a three-peat on his first return, but on his second return, he wasn't the same player."

"LeBron has stayed at his peak his entire career. Sure, he's aged, but he remains just as effective as he's always been."

"And the competition LeBron has faced, in my opinion, is tougher than what Jordan encountered. If we're being honest, that's more impressive."

Advertisement

Ross started by praising LeBron’s Olympic performance, stating that he was the best player throughout the event. Although he acknowledged Stephen Curry's outstanding shooting in the last two games, Ross stressed that LeBron "carried the team and led them all the way.”

Ross argued that Curry might not have had the chance to make his crucial shots without LeBron's leadership and playmaking. He emphasized that this level of influence on the game is one of the reasons LeBron deserves not only the Olympic MVP but also the title of GOAT.

Ross also highlighted the uniqueness of LeBron’s career, pointing out his ability to perform at an elite level for over 20 years. While acknowledging Jordan’s legendary three-peats and dominance in the 1990s, he noted that Jordan’s career included multiple retirements and a noticeable decline during his second comeback.

In contrast, Ross admired LeBron's ability to remain at the top of his game despite his age. He added that although LeBron may have slowed down physically, his effectiveness on the court has not diminished. According to Ross, LeBron's longevity is unparalleled, especially compared to Jordan, who, in his view, could not sustain the same level of performance for as long.

Advertisement

Finally, Ross compared each player's competition, arguing that LeBron has competed against tougher and more skilled opponents in today’s NBA than Jordan did in his era. In Ross’s opinion, LeBron’s consistency, longevity, and ability to excel against elite competition solidify his status as the GOAT, even surpassing Michael Jordan.

ALSO READ: Michael Jordan and LeBron James GOAT Debate Was a Marketing Strategy to Boost Lakers Star's Career, Claims Podcaster