Texans QB C.J. Stroud brings up Stephen Curry while explaining mindset after 3 INT game vs Cardinals

Sunday has been an outstanding day for the Houston Texans as they won over the Arizona Cardinals by 21-16. The star player of the match was definitely C.J. Stroud, who gave an impressive performance at the NRG Stadium.

After winning the game, C.J. Stroud was seen having a conversation with reporters. During this interview, the star quarterback made an interesting reference to Steph Curry while describing his aggressive gameplay style.

C.J. Stroud's after-match conversation; mentions Steph Curry

The win against Arizona was special for C.J. Stroud as he came to week 11 with just two interceptions tucked in his 9-game career. However, this match gave him the opportunity to prove what he's worth, and that's exactly what he did.

Also Read: Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are back together after recent split: Report

The star quarterback finished the game against the Arizona Cardinals, going for 336 yards, three interceptions, and two touchdowns, all while taking a total of three sacks. Three interceptions in just one game that was definitely impressive.

After the game, C.J. Stroud talked with the media reporters. Stroud talked about how he plans to maintain his aggressive style even when he gets dropped back. During this conversation, he brought up Steph Curry in reference to the mindset the quarterback keeps.

Also Read: 'Taylor and all your Swifties, back up': Patti LaBelle warns Taylor Swift, predicts Chiefs will lose over Eagles

"And, man, Steph Curry don’t ever stop shooting. I’m going to keep letting it ride and I’ve got no shame in my game," Stroud told the reporters.

Going forward in the conversation, the star quarterback talked about how he needs to be smarter in the field going forward. That's the same thing that NFL legend Tom Brady suggested to him when C.J. starred in his podcast called Let's Go.

Also Read: Tom Brady offered to give C.J. Stroud one of his 7 Super Bowl rings if Ohio State beats Michigan

C.J. Stroud also talked about how thankful he is for having such a wonderful team of players. The quarterback acknowledged how his teammates helped him eliminate the cost of all the mistakes that he made during the game. Stroud felt blessed to be a part of such a group.

After winning against Arizona, the Houston Texans will be facing the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday. Now that C.J. Stroud has uplifted his game, expectations from him have skyrocketed. Do you think he'll be able to perform the same this weekend?