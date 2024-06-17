'That Ain Kawhi’: Kawhi Leonard’s Viral New Look Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy as He Finally Cuts Off His Braids

Kawhi Leonard's decision to cut off his signature braids after sporting them for almost his entire NBA career has sent the NBA fans into a frenzy.

The unexpected unveiling of his new look at the WBA lightweight title fight in Las Vegas caught the attention of social media enthusiasts and they couldn’t stop coming up with reactions to the latest look.

Kawhi, known for his stoic demeanor, was even captured smiling in the viral picture, a rare sight for all those who have known the LA Clippers small forward for years.

As soon as the image surfaced online, it started to be shared more and more. Exclaiming at the look, a fan wrote, “Boyy I know that ain kawhi”

However, many followers also went on to mark it as the end of an era as one wrote, "Kawhi cutting off hair cornrows end of an era"

Stephen A. Smith went above and beyond against Kawhi Leonard

Stephen A. Smith's recent commentary and jabs at Kawhi Leonard have incited a stir in the basketball community, particularly

In a panel including special guest Paul George, Stephen A. Smith openly directed critical remarks at Leonard's unavailability, drawing reactions from George and other panelists.

During ESPN's coverage of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Smith's actions were seen as unprofessional, potentially placing George in an uncomfortable position given his association with Kawhi as a co-star and the Clippers' ongoing dynamics.

Directing his harsh comments towards Kawhi, Smith said, "He is the absolute worst superstar you could possibly have on your team. He's barely ever there, and on top of it all, he does nothing to market or promote your franchise... Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers should force Kawhi Leonard to retire.”

As George seeks a max contract extension with the Clippers, Smith's remarks have added an interesting layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding George's future and his relationship with his injury-prone co-star.

Kawhi Leonard's recurring battle with injuries has been a dominant theme in recent NBA seasons, with Smith not holding back in expressing his frustration with Leonard's availability issues.

Notably, Smith previously advocated for Leonard's retirement during the 2023 Playoffs, sparking widespread criticism and dissent.

