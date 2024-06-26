“That Brother Starving”: NBA Fans Share Hilarious Reactions to Jaylen Brown Following YesJulz on X Amid Kysre Gondrezick Dating Rumors

Fresh off his NBA Finals MVP win, Jaylen Brown is making waves off the court with his dating escapades. First, he was seen with WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick during the Boston Celtics parade. Now, he has captured attention again by following ‘YesJulz’ on X, whose real name is Juliena Marie Goddard.

Jayeln Brown's interactions with these gorgeous women have sparked considerable buzz on social media, with fans and followers taking notice of his dating life.

Fan reacts to Brown following YesJulz

Fans on social media couldn't help but react hilariously to Jaylen Brown's latest social media move.

Some took a playful jab at his sudden popularity with the ladies, saying — "This is the greed they talk about in the Bible,". This highlights the humorous side of his newfound attention from attractive women.

One person jokingly commented, "Bro won finals MVP and tryna go on a baddie f*cking tour," reflecting on Brown's elevated status amongst women after his standout performance in the NBA Finals.

Another fan humorously noted, "Jaylen Brown been on a generational run lately," implying that his success on the basketball court is helping woo many women.

One person said — "My boy said it's go time". Another amusing remark stated, "That brother starving," highlighting Brown's active pursuit of romantic interests.

Overall, it seems that Jaylen Brown, who previously expressed his feelings about being single and not having a family before the NBA finals, is now considering settling down with a lady.

What's up with Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick's relationship?

During the Boston Celtics’ championship parade, Jaylen Brown was seen alongside Kysre Gondrezick, adding fuel to rumors about their relationship. Gondrezick is a shooting guard for WNBA’s Chicago Sky, and she joined Brown in Celtics parade on the duck boat.

Brown himself shared moments of their celebration on social media, including a picture of Gondrezick holding his NBA Finals MVP award, further igniting speculation about their romantic involvement.

Despite the parade antics and social media buzz, neither Brown nor Gondrezick have officially confirmed any romantic relationship. Anyways, Jaylen Brown's journey from NBA champion to off-court heartthrob continues to charm NBA fans and media alike.

