‘That is straight disrespect’: Larry Bird had hilarious response when Isiah Thomas told him 3 white players would guard him

Most people agree that Larry Bird, the legendary forward for the Boston Celtics, holds the crown as the NBA's best trash-talker. Even Michael Jordan concedes that no one else could talk smack as effectively as the Hick from French Lick. Bird's power as a rouser lay in his near-impeccable ability to deliver on his words.

It seemed that Bird's confident dominance made him prefer being guarded only by black players. Bird saw anything less as an insult, according to NBA icon, Isiah Thomas, who shared this on the ‘All The Smoke.'

Bird showed his displeasure when the Detroit Pistons presented an all-white frontcourt. He took it as outright disrespect.

Thomas, stifling his laughter, recounted, "Bird said, 'Hey man, you can't put a white dude on me. That is straight disrespect. Don't put a white dude on me.' So, in response, the next year we returned and I told him, ‘We've got someone for you.' He asked, ‘Who've you got?’ I declared, ‘Rodman.'"

The fact that Bird found it insulting if he was not guarded by black players is quite amusing, and not surprising in the slightest.

Larry Bird reflects on the evolution of today's game

In a recent discussion about the evolution of basketball, Larry Bird, the Celtics icon, shared his compelling viewpoint that highlights the unique aspects of different eras.

Bird communicated his admiration for modern-day basketball in an interview with NBA Top Shot, "I appreciate the current game. I have respect for the players, it's their time and their style of game play. They prefer this coaching style, and I understand all of that."

However, Bird expressed his fondness for the period he played in, the 80s, "I'm happy I got to play in the 80s. It was a tactile game, you could feel, hold, and grab. The strategy involved grinding the ball inside. While sometimes the games would be low scoring, there were times when you'd score up to 130 points. I savored my time in the 80s, but I also enjoy watching the game now…" conveyed the Celtics superstar.

