‘That is very unlike her’: Selena Gomez reportedly concerned by Taylor Swift’s rapid Travis Kelce romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are falling into each other deeper with each passing day. Their fast-paced romance is all over the internet, and according to sources, Taylor’s BFF is worried in this regard.

Taylor Swift’s best friend, Selena Gomez, is worried about her, and she believes things are going faster than anticipated, between Travis and Taylor. Here’s what Selena Gomez said about the new love birds:

Why is Selena Gomez worried about Taylor Swift?

The world-famous pop star and BFF of Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, is worried about Taylor taking too many big steps, too fast. Selena believes that Taylor Swift is moving pretty fast in her relationship with Travis Kelce, and that’s what worries her a lot.

“Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her,” said the insider close to Selena Gomez, reported to Page Six. Selena’s concerns are pretty obvious, considering how private Taylor’s previous relationships were in the past.

Taylor Swift has a history of keeping romantic relationships private. She had a six-year-long relationship with Joe Alwyn prior to Travis Kelce and she kept it private for as long as they were together. But that’s not the case we are seeing with Travis Kelce.

“Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this, she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena,” explained the insider, giving an elaborate description of why Selena Gomez is so worried about her best friend.

There are pictures all over the internet depicting Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift showing affection towards each other publically. Whether it’s about Taylor Swift kissing Travis on the cheeks or holding hands outside a restaurant in NYC. And all of this in less than 6 months.

The insider also pointed out that Selena Gomez is not against any choices of Taylor Swift, however, she just feels a little strange about how fast things are going. But at the end of the day, if Taylor is happy, that’s all that matters. What do you think?