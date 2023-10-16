‘That Tom Brady, he's a pretty man': When Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley couldn’t stop fawning over the NFL legend’s looks

Charles Barkley, renowned for his comically sharp wit, consistently elicits chuckles from spectators, sometimes unintentionally. One of his most humorous instances was on display during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019. During this show, Barkley cheekily pointed out Tom Brady's good looks, noting that he often had to avert his gaze before conversing with the NFL superstar.

Barkley explained his amusing interaction with Brady, "I stared directly into his eyes," "And I said, damn, you're a pretty man. That's the exact thought that crossed my mind. I got so flustered that I had to turn my head while speaking to him...I can imagine why he's racking up all these touchdowns. Defenders get hypnotized by his gaze."

His comments were purely playful. Barkley, the former Phoenix Suns luminary, possesses a knack for narrating scenarios that are entertaining and engaging. Barkley wasn't the only one to fall under Brady's spell; Shaquille O'Neal, too, recounted an analogous experience. Chuck narrated this anecdote on "Inside the NBA" where they both agreed on Brady's hypnotic allure.

"Shaq dropped by recently," Barkley shares, "He was like, 'Man, I just had dinner with Brady.' He came up and said 'Listen, I've got to tell you something.' I asked, 'What?' 'I was out with Tom Brady the other night. You were right. That's a pretty man.'

Barkley laughingly added, "'Shaq, I'm telling you, each time I'm near him, I get caught up in his gaze and I can't recall a single thing he said afterward.'"

Chuck's stance on social media: Avoiding posts due to 'hate'

In a conversation with CNBC, Charles Barkley articulated his rationale for his restrained use of social media. Although sports pundits like Barkley garner substantial earnings for their game commentaries, they also bear the brunt of hostility from dissenting fans.

Pointing to this as his reason, Barkley commented,

"I will never put a tweet out there because being in the spotlight is like being the homecoming queen; you have a target on your back from all the others."

Barkley noted that animosity arises due to economic, intellectual, and physical disparities – wealthy individuals may be disliked by the poor, the smart may draw scorn from the uninformed, and one's physical attractiveness may incite envy from others. This breadth of negativity, according to Barkley, pervades social media, which he would rather avoid dealing with as a television analyst.

Barkley, like any other analyst, is apprehensive about engaging with online hecklers who often fail to understand that these analysts are simply fulfilling their professional obligations.

