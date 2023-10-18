‘That was my last one’: When The Rock recalled heartwarming childhood story of catching Hulk Hogan’s headband and giving it back

While plugging his film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Rock recounted an incident from 1984. He was in the front row of a WWE event at Madison Square Garden where he caught Hulk Hogan's headband that was tossed into the audience.

The Rock proceeded to show off the prized possession backstage to his father, wrestler Rocky Johnson and sought out Hogan to thank him. In an unexpected twist, Hogan took the bandana back saying ‘That was my last one’.

The Rock recalled, "He didn’t understand how much I wanted it. But Hulk Hogan proved his coolness. In about two or three weeks, he had made thousands more. He found my father and said, 'Hey, I autographed this for your son. He returned my only piece, which served as my reference for a thousand duplicates. Please, give this to him".

The Rock mentioned that he still has the headband and publicly expressed his gratitude to Hogan in a tweet. Hogan responded with a playful challenge for a rematch - a reference to their WrestleMania 18 showdown where The Rock prevailed over The Hulkster. If The Rock wants another bandanna, Hogan quipped, he'll have to win it.

Hulk Hogan: 'Return of The Rock at WrestleMania will be an Unforgettable Moment'

Hulk Hogan was one of the countless fans who observed The Rock's WWE comeback on SmackDown last month. Having experienced every significant wrestling event in the past sixty years, Hogan was still captivated by The Rock's outstanding performance.

"Nobody can match The Rock," Hogan commented. "His prowess is extraordinary, and it was immediately apparent. But one thing struck me explicitly - The Rock still has his wrestling spark."

The ongoing Hollywood writers' strike has serendipitously created an opportunity for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to revisit WWE. Any future wrestling bout could likely headline WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

Hogan added, 'Return of The Rock at WrestleMania will be an Unforgettable Moment' making it an incredible spectacle. If The Rock were to make his comeback at WrestleMania, it would create an unforgettable moment."

Hogan and The Rock have been opponents twice, and famously partook in a thrilling three-on-two Raw handicap match. Hogan paired with NWO colleagues Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, opposing The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Their most memorable encounter occurred in 2002 at WrestleMania X8 where The Rock and Hogan thrilled the audience at Toronto's SkyDome.

