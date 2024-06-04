‘That’s 100 Percent on Me’: Pat McAfee Apologies to Caitlin Clark Over ‘White B*tch’ Remarks and Calls It ‘Complementary’

Former NFL star and sports personality Pat McAfee recently faced backlash after referring to basketball star Caitlin Clark as a "white bitch" during a segment on The Pat McAfee Show.

While McAfee expressed that he intended the term to be complementary and conveyed his respect for Clark, he acknowledged that using such language was inappropriate and issued an apology to her and his followers for the remark.

Through his X/Twitter post, McAfee wrote: I shouldn’t have used “white b*tch” as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe.”

However, he went on to clarify his stance as he termed his words as mere complement.

“My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize… I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well. Everything else I said… still alllllll facts,” McAfee added.

Despite this, McAfee stood by his other comments in the segment, particularly about Clark's impact on viewership for the WNBA. Pat has also asserted that she is the league's "cash cow" and "superstar."

However, McAfee's controversial statement caused a stir in light of recent on-court conflicts involving Clark, and his remarks caught the social media’s eye.

Martina Navratilova backed Caitlin Clark amid swirling criticism

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has come to the defense of WNBA newcomer Caitlin Clark amidst the swirl of criticism she has faced since joining the Indiana Fever this season.

Navratilova has called upon other WNBA players to show Clark more respect, emphasizing the significant attention and visibility Clark has brought to the league since her entry.

Addressing the criticism hurled at Clark by former WNBA stars and fans, Navratilova highlighted the positive impact of Clark's presence in the WNBA, particularly referencing the increased awareness and interest drawn to the league due to her and other newcomers' historic NCAA success.

In her tweet, Navratilova wrote: “The players in the WNBA need to realize that Caitlin Clark is helping all of them, now and in the long run. Caitlyn is the tide that will raise all boats.”

In her statement of support, Navratilova underscored the collective benefit that all WNBA players stand to gain from Clark's involvement, asserting that her impact is ultimately lifting the entire league.

While acknowledging that Clark may not be immune to criticism, Navratilova emphasized the overarching positive influence and spotlight she brings to the WNBA, positioning her as a catalyst for elevating the entire league's profile and potential for success.

