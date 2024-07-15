“That’s a Staph Infection Soup”: UFC Fans Slam Khabib Nurmagomedov After ‘Disgusting’ Training Footage Emerges

Fans on social media have blamed Khabib Nurmagomedov for giving staph to fighters coached by him. This is after training footage from the Dagestani’s coaching camp emerged on social media.

Multiple fighters could be seen sweating relentlessly on the surfaced video and they could even be seen doing knee slides on the wet mat. Fans pointed out this as a possible source of staph infection.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s training camp comes under scrutiny

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who cornered Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 , is now a full-time MMA coach. Apart from Makhachev, many other fighters train under ‘The Eagle’ and go through a daily grind.

However, recent footage from his training camp has left fans questioning Nurmagomedov’s methods. Fans believe the unsanitized mats are among the reasons why so many fighters from his camp suffer from staph infection. Watch the video on X (formerly Twitter) below.

One fan commented, “That’s a Staph Infection soup.”

Another claimed, “Just cooking up the next pandemic.”

One more fan projected, “Let me show you the “instant staph”… *proceeds to slide on knees n shins*. You: Okay why do I need to know that? Him: In case you need to pull out of a fight.”

One fan opined, “No wonder Islam always has a staph infection that he’s battling.”

Another fan deduced, “So that's where Staph comes from.”

Islam Makhachev is among the fighters who have suffered from staph infection recently. Makhachev revealed he had staph after his UFC 302 win against Dustin Poirier.

Whether the training methods implied by coach Khabib Nurmagomedov are to blame remains inconclusive. Some fans, though, certainly hold that opinion, as their reactions on X show.

Islam Makhachev has revealed why it’s hard training with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is known for putting his pupils under the hard grind. Islam Makhachev, ahead of UFC 302, revealed that other fighters try to make a good impression on ‘The Eagle’ when he is present.

Makhachev said on the Weighing In podcast that it raises the challenge in training. He claimed, "When Khabib is here, it's more hard because you know, when I go to the cage with opponents, some of the guys... they want to look good in front of Khabib and they give me more hard time."

Khabib Nurmagomedov has cornered Islam Makhachev in some of the most notable fights of the latter’s career, including his UFC 280 championship win against Charles Oliveira.