‘That’s a true leader’: Chiefs fans praise Patrick Mahomes as he takes responsibility for brutal Marquez Valdes-Scantling drop

The highly anticipated face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles ended in disappointment for Chiefs fans, with a tight 17-21 loss on Monday.

A key turning point proved to be an incomplete pass from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. However, in the aftermath, Mahomes admirably took accountability and blamed himself for the errant throw.

This has created a buzz on the internet, with NFL fans praising him for being a true leader.

Patrick Mahomes took the blame for Marquez Valdes-Scantlin’s dropped catch

After the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media about the game. He addressed a critical missed opportunity - receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped what could have been a 51-yard touchdown pass.

Also Read: How does Patrick Mahomes stay in shape? Check out NFL star's diet and workout plan

If he had made that catch, the Kansas City Chiefs would have taken the lead with just two minutes left in the Monday game. Despite his teammate's crucial mistake, Mahomes refused to cast blame in his post-game comments. Instead, he put the loss on himself.

During the press conference, he suggested that things would have been better if he had thrown the ball a little shorter.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes explains why Travis-Taylor's whirlwind romance isn't a distraction for him or his teammates

“We just didn’t come away with the ball. I could probably throw the ball a little bit shorter. He was that wide open. You just gotta continue to try and get better and better,” Patrick Mahomes explained during the post-game press conference.

NFL fans are impressed with the way Patrick Mahomes handled the situation

While Chiefs fans were surely disappointed by the tough loss, Mahomes' accountability and loyalty to his teammate have been praised. Instead of outrage, NFL fans have expressed admiration for Mahomes' character and leadership.

“That’s a true leader,” said an NFL fan.

“That man is all class!!!” commented another Patrick Mahomes fan, impressed by the way he handed the blame.

“This is what you expect from a leader who knows he’ll need that guy again,” said a Chiefs fan. Patrick Mahomes really proved that he’s a true leader.

“Wow what a great player to take the blame. I don’t know how you throw that any better,” explained an NFL fan.

Advertisement

“You really can’t have a problem with anything Mahomes does… he’s pretty much the prototype.💯” Tweeted a Patrick Mahomes fan.

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes’ performance was outstanding. The star quarterback completed a 24-of-43 pass for about 177 yards. In addition to that, he made one interception and two touchdowns.

Also Read: Why is Tom Brady right about ‘stupid’ NFL rule change? Patrick Mahomes EXPLAINS

Advertisement

After this short-margin loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs would prepare themselves for a win against the Las Vegas Raider in the next Sunday night football on November 26. Who do you think will win the upcoming game?