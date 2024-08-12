‘That’s Harassment’: Tom Cruise Grabbed and Kissed by Woman at Paris Olympics Has Netizens Losing Their Minds

Tom Cruise was grabbed and kissed by a woman at the Paris Olympics 2024 while the Mission Impossible star was for the closing ceremony. The video has now gone viral on the internet and the users were quick enough to provide their reaction to the occurrence.

While the Last Samurai actor was there for some stunts, something he is well known for, and to handover the Olympics from Paris to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games, things took a different turn.

The 62-year-old was grabbed suddenly by a woman from the crowd as she tried to kiss the actor while recording everything on camera.

Meanwhile, this incident hasn't gone well with the netizens online. A user wrote, “This is really not funny At All, people need to learn to keep their hands off celebrities.”

Another wrote, “Welp. That’s harassment.”

Another comment stated, “As usual, people are making fun of it. Just imagine the outrage if the genders were reversed!”

One more, “Thought it was just me who was like "huh"?”

One commented, “The reaction to this has been so baffling to me, b/c we just saw someone get sexually harassed in front of billions, and people are taking it as a joke and it's because he’s Tom Cruise.

Further, it was said, “Whatever you feel about him, looking at him as a victim in any light makes people uncomfortable.”

Last but not least, a user wrote, “You don’t grab and kiss a person especially a person you don’t even know in any way, and twice, like that. It’s very rude to force yourself onto them that way.”

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star was there to impress everyone with his iconic style, and his dramatic entrance began with him leaping off the roof of the Stade de France, which made everyone mesmerized.

Tom showcases his talent with a skydiving stunt alongside Team USA flag bearers Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead.

The Mummy actor helped to wrap up the memorable Olympics in Paris soon after R&B star H.E.R.’s performance. Cruise was seen swinging from atop the Stade de France before touching down on the stadium’s field.

The Hollywood icon then went on to greet the athletes gracefully as he entered the stage while he was surrounded by some of the guitar courtesy of H.E.R. Cruise was later handed the Olympic flag from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legendary gymnast Simone Biles.

Cruise, who is always a little risky from his side, took the flag and strapped it to the back of his bike before the legendary actor went on for a stunning ride down the streets of Paris. There was no way he missed the iconic Eiffel Tower during his jaw-dropping stunt.

His journey continued with him driving into a helicopter from where he parachuted down to make a stunning landing near the Hollywood sign. This is how the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive $100-million-grossing movies handed over the games to Los Angeles which will be held in 2028.

