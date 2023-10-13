‘That's how we tip in Vegas’: When billionaire Michael Jordan was called out for giving USD 5 tip to waitress

Rich Strafella, the ex-VP of the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, told an interesting story about Wayne Gretzky and Michael Jordan. Apparently, they both were engaged in a gambling session when a waitress served them drinks. Jordan generously tipped the waitress $5, only for Gretzky to take it back and return it to Jordan. Gretzky then proceeded to select a $100 chip from Jordan's gambling pile and offered it as a tip to the waitress instead. He enlightened Jordan, explaining how tipping worked in Las Vegas.

In recalling the incident, Strafella said "I can still remember that evening when Gretzky cheekily corrected Jordan's tip at the table. They were in a private gambling room, and when a waitress brought Michael his drink, he gave her a $5 chip. But Wayne quickly took it off the waitress's tray, returned it to Michael, and picked a $100 chip from Michael's pile. He proceeded to place it on the waitress's tray. Then, he smirked at Michael, saying, 'That's how we tip in Las Vegas, Michael.'"

Since his NBA career, Jordan has built a substantial fortune due to his partnership with Nike and other business deals. He's one of the wealthiest people in the world, boasting a colossal net worth of $2 billion.

Michael Jordan's Pumpkin: Giant squash weighing 2,749 pounds smashes World Record

Travis Gienger, a horticulture and landscape design teacher from the United Kingdom, has recently entered the Guinness World Record by producing the heaviest pumpkin the world has ever seen. Hailing from Minnesota, US, Gienger broke the previous world record of a 1,226 kg pumpkin at the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off held at Half Moon Bay in California. His enormous pumpkin tipped the scales at a whopping 2,749 pounds (1,246.9 kilograms).

This record-breaking pumpkin earned the name of the American sporting legend, Michael Jordan. According to a report by KSTP News, Gienger chose this name in honor of who he believes is the 'greatest basketball player of all time.' During his interview with the Guinness World Records, Gienger revealed that the pumpkin began its growth journey as round as a basketball. Upon seeing this, he happily declared it would form a perfect 'basketball-shaped pumpkin.'

With countless months of hard labor finally paying off, Gienger and his friends arranged for the massive pumpkin to be loaded onto a track loader on October 7th. From there, they shipped it off to California for its public debut at the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, scheduled for October 9th.

