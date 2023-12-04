‘That’s my center’: Eagles fans love what Jason Kelce wore to the stadium ahead of 49ers clash

After playing for the Philadelphia Eagles for a long time now, Jason Kelce has become one of the fans’ favorites. It’s not just about the fact that he is one of the best centers but also because of his overall personality.

While other NFL players choose to wear proper outfits to a game, Jason Kelce always opts for the simplest looks. In fact, his recent outfit before Sunday’s game is going viral on the internet among fans. Fans are loving it.

Fans loved Jason Kelce's attire for the Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers

The weekend was definitely not a good day for the Philadelphia Eagles, as they had to face a huge marginal loss against the San Francisco 49ers by 19-42. However, keeping the loss aside, fans are showing love for Jason Kelce’s pre-game outfit.

Even though rain was a huge issue in Sunday’s game, Eagles Center decided to go with the most dad-looking outfit ever. The co-host of the New Heights podcast wore an outfit that consisted of flip-flops and sweats. Jason just loves wearing flip-flops.

The dad-look of Jason Kelce has been a viral piece on the internet, and fans are showering their love on his outfit. “Jason Kelce looks like a guy who goes to hot yoga twice a week every time he shows up to the linc 😂😂,” said a fan, taking a sarcastic approach with his comment.

“When your Mom calls you to come outside and help with the groceries,” tweeted another fan. These fan comments are becoming more and more relatable now.

“Kelve just here for business. That’s my center. Let the dogs breathe before the war," commented a Jason Kelce fan who liked the way Jason has dressed. The guy definitely looks business-ready.

“A Louis Vuitton bag with a Colombia jacket and flip flops 😭😭😭,” Tweeted a fan. Well, that’s how you know someone is rich when they are up with the show-off. Just one of those Jason things.

While fans had fun sharing their reactions to Jason Kelce’s dad-look outfit, Jason Kelce and his team had a hard time scoring points against the San Francisco 49ers. Even though they lost, they still have a game against the Cowboys on December 10 to recover.