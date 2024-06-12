‘That’s My Goal’: Top Star With Recent Major Achievement Has No Intention to Chase Cody Rhodes’ WWE Title

Cody Rhodes is currently riding high as the top champion in WWE. However, being a top champion also means you have a target on your back. And while many hungry talents in WWE are waiting in line for a title shot at Cody Rhodes’ WWE Undisputed Championship, a certain top star claimed that he has no intention of chasing the opportunity. The star in question is none other than “The Ring General," Gunther.

Considering that Gunther recently emerged as the winner of the King of the Ring tournament, he is now eligible to challenge the top champion of either Raw or SmackDown. But, Gunther doesn’t seem interested in going after Cody Rhodes.

Gunther reacts to being asked if he would challenge Cody Rhodes for WWE Undisputed Championship

Cody Rhodes is no stranger to the toughness and tenacity of Gunther. The American Nightmare locked horns with Gunther during the 2023 Royal Rumble match. It should also be noted that Gunther achieved a remarkable feat by lasting 71 minutes and 40 seconds in the match as entrant number 1 before being eliminated by Rhodes. Hence, the former IC Champion has a score to settle with Rhodes. But, for now, Gunther has other plans.

During an interview with Witty Whittier, the rising star was asked if he intends to exact revenge on Rhodes. The Ring General, however, expressed his desire to go after Damian Priest’s World Heavyweight Championship.

Advertisement

He said, “The future holds that I have a title match for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam [2024] and obviously, that's my goal. The World Heavyweight Championship is the top title on RAW, and that's the roster I got drafted to or stayed on after the last Draft. Obviously, that's my top priority, and the goal is going to be to do the same with the Intercontinental Championship, to win it, hold on to it as long as possible, and add as much prestige and glory to it as possible.”

Since Gunther and Cody Rhodes belong to separate brands, the WWE Universe will have to wait to see them collide in a one-on-one match. Moreover, King Gunther is currently focused on the World Heavyweight Championship. He also intends to redeem his WrestleMania loss by recapturing the Intercontinental Championship he lost to Sami Zayn. As for Cody Rhodes, he is gearing up for a high-stakes match against AJ Styles at WWE’s upcoming event, Clash at the Castle.

Advertisement

Gunther may have a rematch with Randy Orton due to controversial finish at King and Queen of the Ring

The singles match between Randy Orton and Gunther at King and Queen of the Ring saw a controversial finish. After a very physical match, Gunther managed to defeat Orton with a schoolboy pin. However, it was later revealed that both of Orton’s shoulders were on the mat during the count, which means the Viper technically didn’t lose the match.

Read More: Will Sexyy Red Appear on NXT Again? WWE Backstage Reaction To Her Arrest Revealed

Taking cognizance of the matter, Triple H later announced that Gunther will have a rematch with Randy Orton as soon as the latter makes his return. Orton is currently nursing a knee injury he suffered during his match with Gunther. It remains to be seen whether their potential match will be for the coveted King of the Ring crown.