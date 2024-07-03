'That’s Nonsense': Cody Rhodes Reveals Why He Didn't Like The Rock Taking His Spot At WrestleMania 40

There has been a lot of chatter about Cody Rhodes being denied his way to the main event at WrestleMania 40, and how the WWE Universe pulled him back. Rhodes, until now, had been mum about this whole saga, but he has finally broken his silence.

A few weeks back, The Rock’s business partner and his WWE scriptwriter, Brian Gewirtz revealed that Cody Rhodes was scripted to be enthusiasti c about giving the spot to The Rock, but he couldn’t do so, as deep within he felt bad about it. And now, The American Nightmare has revealed that he indeed had qualms about that booking.

In a recent conversation on The Pivot Show, Rhodes said that he was indeed outraged over the fact that The Rock was replacing him for the main event at WrestleMania, as he had been preparing his whole life for this big event. The American Nightmare minced no words when he called the whole thinking “insane.”

What did Cody Rhodes say about The Rock replacing him at WrestleMania 40?

Rhodes expressed his displeasure over this, saying that just because he was The Rock, it didn’t mean that he could pivot his way to the main event of WrestleMania out of nowhere.

“I saw a podcast with two wrestling heads talking, and they said, ‘I’m sure Cody is fine stepping aside for WrestleMania and doing it later in the year. In my mind, I’m thinking that’s insane. That’s the Super Bowl of what we do. The idea that somebody thought I would be cool with it. They don’t know me. That’s nonsense. I worked my whole life for this,” Rhodes said on The Pivot Show podcast.

Cody stated that The Rock should know that he wasn’t cool with it. Later, he said that The Rock found out that Cody was not fine with it. Cody mentioned The Rock’s rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin, saying that the two created magic together.

“You know who wasn’t cool with The Rock? Steve Austin. They made magic together. They rubbed together so much that it created diamonds. I do have a lot of respect for him.”

Cody speaks on The Rock taking heel turn

Apart from speaking on The Rock taking his spot at WrestleMania 40, Rhodes addressed the heel turn that The Rock took. According to Rhodes, The Rock wasn’t actually playing a heel, because he isn’t just a heel type now.

“In wrestling, the term has gotten more identified with The Rock types, that aren't heels. This is The Rock. He is in a Disney movie. He is loved,” Cody Rhodes said.

He spoke on his own heel turn, saying that it’s very hard to be a heel in 2024 because a heel is a character that has to be hated at any cost. He mentioned that the fans might be asking for his heel turn, but they themselves might not like it when that happens.