'That's Not Hype Not PR': Bruce Pritchard Explains Why John Cena Is 'The Man'

John Cena might not be the main player in the WWE locker room today, but he will always be acknowledged as one of the greatest WWE superstars in pro wrestling. The path he undertook in WWE to thrive during his run with the company, and the measures he adopted to succeed have left fine imprints of him in the company.

The 16-time WWE Champion spent nearly 20 years with a company where he entered as a rookie, with absolutely zero superstar qualities. But Cena worked hard to connect with the fans. He made his debut in WWE in 2002, and by 2005, he was the new face of the company. He didn’t follow the rulebook of former superstars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, or Hulk Hogan, but scripted his own journey.

WWE’s Senior Vice President and Producer recently spoke about Cena explaining why John Cena touched the heights of greatness in WWE, and why he is the ‘The Man’ in WWE.

What did Bruce Prichard say about John Cena?

Wrestling Inc quoted Prichard as saying, "He was the man — he [had] every aspect of being the man. From waking up, or not even going to sleep, to make the plane to go to 'Good Morning America' or 'The Today Show,' to flying out — finding a plane on his own — to go and visit a sick kid. That's not hype, that's not PR. That's just John Cena."

Prichard explained that John Cena was a highly professional man, who always fulfilled his duties responsibly. He recalled a personal story during the days when he wasn’t working with WWE. Prichard said that once he left a voicemail for Cena regarding his son. And much to his surprise, Cena called him right away despite being on the road.

Prichard stated that John Cena was never afraid of hard work, and that's what made him the man. He said, "People talk about being 'The Guy' in the company — John Cena was 'The Guy.' He did it all and did it with a smile on his face and didn't refuse."

When is John Cena expected to call it quits?

John Cena made a special appearance at the main event of WrestleMania 40 rescuing Cody Rhodes from The Bloodline. The Cenation leader hasn’t wrestled since Crown Jewel 2023, when he lost against Solo Sikoa.

Cena is 46 years old today, and he himself has said that his in-ring time with the WWE is coming to an end. Cena recently hinted that he might return for one more championship run to WWE, but it’s not clear when it will happen.

Speaking at the Pat McCafee show recently, Cena said, “I can say this with the utmost certainty, I will always be a part of the WWE family. "But the time to compete in the ring is coming to a close.”

On his professional front, Cena's last release Ricky Stanicky did decent business at the box office. He is now shooting for his next action movie, Heads of State.

