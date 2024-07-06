‘That’s Part of It’: Patrick Mahomes Reveals How He Mastered the Art of Speaking in Front of the Press

Patrick Mahomes, the leader of the Kansas City Chiefs and their NFL dynasty, receives a lot of accolades. However, being a football team leader entails dealing with media queries that may cause you to scratch your head or pull out your hair.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has learned how to respond to the press's hesitant inquiries. In a recent podcast appearance, he discussed how to manage inappropriate questions from media members.

Patrick Mahomes on how to handle the press

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is accustomed to speaking with the media. Throughout the season, Mahomes speaks with the media once a week and responds to a barrage of inquiries, some of which are not sincerely asked.

In a recent interview, Mahomes discussed how he handles questions from reporters who are either too pushy or inexperienced with comedian Rob Riggle on his podcast, Riggle's Picks.

"That's part of it," stated Mahomes. "Whether you win or lose, having to stand on that stage and speak is a necessary part of the job as a quarterback, and I believe that the ability to speak a lot without saying anything at all is what I've accomplished. That's my go-to response to questions that I may not like; I'll just talk a lot, but it's meaningless."

Coaches and general managers also respond in this way to strange queries posed to them during news conferences. In an attempt to move on to the next question, they'll either try to dance around it or spew a lot of words without really saying much.

On the football field, Mahomes is a renowned athlete and thinker, but his cunning is unmatched. The quarterback who won three Super Bowls is also a notorious non-answerer.

Patrick Mahomes is enjoying Wimbledon with his wife

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany's most recent London escapades included a stop at Wimbledon. The duo was pictured at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where they watched the second-round match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

As the major season gets closer, Mahomes is currently having fun on his vacation. The Jaguars will be the opponent for Kansas City's opening preseason game on Saturday, August 10. The Chiefs' 2024 campaign kicks off against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

