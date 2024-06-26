‘That’s the One You Should Have Kept’: Stephen A Smith Slams Diddy for Deleting Apology to Ex Cassie Ventura

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

In a scathing critique, Stephen A. Smith has vocally condemned Sean 'Diddy' Combs for his decision to erase a video apology directed towards his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura. The apology originally surfaced in light of the release of footage depicting Diddy's assault on the R&B singer at a Los Angeles hotel in March 2016.

The ESPN commentator, known for his candid commentary, lambasted the music mogul for the deletion, labeling the action as 'foolish' and casting doubt on Diddy's sincerity.

Taking out his disgust over the post deletion, Stephen A. said, ”If you had a million photos, if you had a million videos, and you decided to delete 999,999, that's the one you should've kept up–if you're sincere. And I know that you've been taking a lot of hits, and there's been shrapnels of criticism all over the place aimed in your direction. Not that it wasn't deserved."

Although, Smith's rebuke centered on the notion that while Diddy may have faced significant criticism and backlash, the removal of the heartfelt apology video only serves to undermine any semblance of contrition or regret for his past actions.

Expressing disbelief at the choice to erase such a crucial declaration of remorse, Smith pointedly questioned Diddy's motives, emphasizing the importance of owning up to and acknowledging one's mistakes, particularly in the face of public scrutiny.

Stephen A. Smith earlier said Diddy's career is 'over in the worst possible way'

Stephen A. Smith delivered a stark declaration regarding the future of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' career when the disturbing footage captured the music mogul's altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, first surfaced.

In an episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith held nothing back as he bluntly expressed his belief that Combs' career, as we have come to know it, is now irreversibly over.

"This sh*t is over. It's over in the worst possible way...One of the worst possible ways you can imagine," Smith criticized Diddy when the video first surfaced.

Drawing parallels to the infamous 2014 video of former NFL player Ray Rice's assault on his then-fiancée Janay Rice, Smith emphasized the severity of the situation, referring to Combs' actions in the video as "one of the worst possible ways you can imagine" a career-ending.

However, highlighting the gravity of the footage, Smith also noted the disturbing nature of Combs' physical aggression towards Ventura, which included grabbing, dragging, and kicking her.

Drawing attention to the broader implications of the incident, Smith suggested that this may not have been an isolated occurrence, insinuating a pattern of behavior that extends beyond the video's timeframe.

