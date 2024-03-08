‘The Beautiful Game is Dead’: NBA Fans Surprised After Draymond Green Shockingly Overtakes Larry Bird’s 3-Point Record

Draymond Green is regarded as one of the best defenders in the NBA. Even though the Golden State Warriors didn't rely too much on him for scoring, he hasn't been well-known for his ability to hit long-range shots.

It's interesting to note that the Warriors star has made 650 3-pointers which is more than Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.

Comparing the statistical totals of the two players is intriguing, especially since Bird is known for his exceptional shot-making during his prime.

Many NBA fans expressed their thoughts on X, saying it was amazing that a player like Green had eclipsed Bird's career 3-point total.

One fan posted: 'Tell me the game has changed without telling me the games changed'.

Another fan mocked Larry Bird by putting “Larry Bird is a better shooter than Dame” with laughing emojis.

One fan called Draymond 'the third Splash brother'.

One fan asked: 'Is Dray a Hall of Famer'?

Advertisement

Fans Questioned Larry Bird?

Given that Larry Bird was a rival of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan during their respective eras, some fans promptly made fun of him. The three-time NBA champion and three-time MVP has left a legacy by standing alongside the greatest shooters in league history.

Despite surpassing Larry Bird's record, some fans questioned how many 3-point attempts Draymond Green has missed. During his twelve-year career, Green has attempted 2.6 shots on average from beyond the arc, accounting for 32.0% of his total attempts. Of 2,030, he has shot 650.

In the meantime, Bird played in the NBA for 13 seasons, averaging 37.6%. He completed 649 out of 1,727. In addition, he won the All-Star Game's 3-point contest three times in a row from 1986 to 1988.

ALSO READ: What Is R/NBA? Here Are Top 10 Moments from NBA Subreddit