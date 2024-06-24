‘The Cringe Factor Is Too Strong’: Fans React as Ryan Garcia Shadowboxes While Doing Stand Up Comedy

Ryan Garcia, the boxing star, recently stepped into the world of stand-up comedy. Did he manage to win over the crowd? What happened when he swapped gloves for jokes? That night at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, Garcia aimed to entertain in a new way.

Joined by comedian Chris D'Elia, he took the stage with high hopes. Was this the right move for the 25-year-old boxer? Known for his quick wit on social media, Garcia thought his humor would shine. But how did the live audience react?

Ryan Garcia's Stand-Up Stumbles

During his suspension from boxing, Ryan Garcia decided to try his hand at stand-up comedy. That evening, after playing poker at the Hustler Casino with sports stars like Jimmy Butler, Neymar Jr., and other high rollers, Ryan made his way to the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

On stage, Garcia joined comedian Chris D'Elia, eager to entertain the crowd. However, things didn't go as planned. Garcia struggled with his routine, and at one point, he was at a loss for words. Sensing the awkwardness, D'Elia stepped in, saying, "This is his first time, guys, come on. This takes a lot of balls."

Garcia, attempting to salvage the moment, began shadow boxing. He threw wild punches into the air, much to the crowd's confusion. "Worse to worse, I just start shadow boxing," he admitted, trying to lighten the mood. He then launched into another joke about waking up drunk, but it also fell flat.

Advertisement

Cringe factor too strong?

The fans were quick to react on social media. One fan commented, "I can't watch the whole thing. The cringe factor is too strong 😭."

Another fan observed, "Dudes having some sort of mental break."

This person remarked, "First poker and now comedy, he's doing side quests."

This fan noted, "Trying everything, seeing what sticks."

Another fan humorously suggested, "If in doubt, shadowbox it out."

Despite his efforts, it was clear that Garcia's transition from the boxing ring to the comedy stage was not smooth. The experience, though challenging, showcased his willingness to step out of his comfort zone and try something new.

How did you like his jokes? Did you think they were funny, or should he stick to boxing?