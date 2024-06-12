‘The Definition of GOAT’: Resurfaced Crazy Tom Brady NFL Playoff Stat Leaves Fans Stunned

Tom Brady continues to surprise the fans with his NFL records. The quarterback legend sparked discussions with his one unbelievable stat. It doesn’t only beat his fellow NFL stars but multiple franchises, too.

Tom Brady didn’t lose a single playoff game before winning three Super Bowls. He had more Vince Lombardi trophies than 26 franchises before conceding a loss in playoffs. The Patriots Hall of Famer retired as a 7-time Super Bowl champion.

Tom Brady’s legacy as the NFL GOAT

Brady fans flocked to the internet as soon as the stat went viral. One fan commented that the man is called GOAT for a reason. Another user claimed Brady to be the definition of GOAT. "Levels to this," a fan wrote with the goat emoji.

The legendary quarterback won more Super Bowls than everyone in his 23-year-long career. Brady has 35 playoff career wins, which is more than 31 franchises. His number of wins is more than the number of appearances of 13 franchises.

Tom Brady is a clear leader in Super Bowl passing yards and passing touchdowns. He won his last SB at a record age of 43. None of the other quarterbacks have appeared in a Super Bowl past 40.

The No.12 won the Super Bowl MVP Award on 5 occasions. He was named the NFL MVP 4 times. It’d take a long time for other NFL stars to catch up with the Patriots legend.

Who will dethrone Tom Brady?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is anticipated to take over Brady’s legacy. At 28, Mahomes has 3 Super Bowl rings. He has been named the Super Bowl MVP thrice. He has half the NFL MVP awards as Brady.

It’s still a very long road ahead for the Chiefs star. But if he continues to perform at the current level, he surely has a shot at Brady’s records. Mahomes has his sights set on the 3-peat, something Brady couldn’t achieve.

Tom Brady’s second career

After cementing his legacy on the gridiron, Brady is ready for another challenge. The NFL legend is set to begin his career in the commentary booth. The QB signed a 10-year deal worth a staggering $375 Million with Fox Sports.

Tom Brady will be the lead analyst and ambassador for the media house. He will kick off his career in NFL 2024 week 1. His first assignment will be the Cleveland Browns clash against the Dallas Cowboys.

