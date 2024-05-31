‘The Dirtiest Player in NBA History by Far’; Skip Bayless Goes on Rant Against Draymond Green
Skip Bayless went after Draymond Green on his channel and ranted against the four-time NBA winner. Bayless mentioned his confusion on how people love Draymond Green.
After a very disappointing 2023–24 season, the Golden State Warriors are currently during what looks to be a crucial offseason for the future of their team. Future Hall of Fame power forward Draymond Green, who was suspended several times this season due to his on-court theatrics and fights, was one player who cast a serious shadow over the Warriors' chances this year.
Skip Bayless, the popular sports media personality on FS1, recently launched an attack against Green's ongoing antics, which seem to have gotten worse as he's gotten older and (not) wiser.
What did Bayless say?
Bayless Said, “Here's the astonishing truth about Draymond Green. In my career, I have never seen anything like this phenomenon. Draymond Green is, no exaggeration, the dirtiest player in NBA history by far… I dare you, right here right now… to go on YouTube, call up, and watch those lowlight tapes of the cavalcade of Draymond Green's dirtiest plays over the years… Draymond is the all-time cheap shot artist.
He further added, “Yet, everybody loves Draymond… Somehow, his perception is his reality. We've seen that happen before. The perception of Draymond is he's such a nice guy. He's so fun. He's funny… He's just so entertaining, that Draymond. No, the truth is Draymond Green is just a great actor. At his core, deepest down, he's always been a dirty basketball player with one or maybe two screws loose.”
Bayless mentioned Green’s ejection numbers
Bayless continued by mentioning that Green has been ejected twenty times since joining the league, more than any other player during that time. Green was suspended for multiple games for choking Rudy Gobert during an NBA game.
