‘The Drake Curse’: Fans Brutally Troll Popstar After He Bets Massive Money On Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua Boxing Match

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to make his boxing return tonight against boxing icon Anthony Joshua at the Knockout Chaos boxing event. In the main event, Ngannou will showcase his boxing skills for the second time against high-caliber boxers like Joshua in a ten-round boxing matchup.

Popular singer Drake has put a massive on favoring Francis Ngannou, Drake got heavily trolled for his bets as most of the time he lost bets. Fans mockingly blame him for the loss of popular sportsmen. They popularly call it the “Drake Curse,” according to which the one Drake favors or bets money and is going to lose the matchup.

Drake has put a bet of $615k on Francis Ngannou winning the match. If Francis Ngannou manages to shock the world by defeating decorated boxer Anthony Joshua, the Drake will earn $1.9 million in return.

Fans are mocking Drake for betting on Francis Ngannou. A fan expressed, “The Drake curse Congratulations AJ.”

Another fan expressed, “Let’s see if the Drake curse thing is real.”



Another fan mockingly expressed, “There’s no worse feeling as a fight fan than waking up on fight day and seeing this post about your favorite fighter.”



Another fan expressed, “Gonna pray Ngannou breaks through the Drake Curse.”

Francis Ngannou reveals he owed 200k to this former UFC Champion

Francis Ngannou recently made his guest appearance at a podcast of former UFC welterweight champion and his friends Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo named “Pound 4 Pound.”

He talked about a lot of stuff and interestingly revealed his last UFC fight payout. At the same time, he revealed that he owed former UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman 200k, and he was broke at that time.



“You know I took $600K for my last fight in the UFC, as opposed to $5 million that they were offering for the same fight.”

He further revealed the money former UFC champion Kamaru Usman gave him, "And I was broke, at the time I owed Usman $200K." Usman stopped Ngannou and requested he not speak much about the money he had given him."



After Ngannou left UFC, he got a massive deal from PFL promotion, and he earned approximately $10 million for his boxing debut against boxing icon Tyson Fury last year.

Francis Ngannou is set to return to mixed martial arts in the PFL this year. He will face Renan Ferreira in his PFL debut match. Renan Ferreira won the match against Ryan Bader in February to determine Francis Ngannou's opponent.

