The Hardy Boyz Teases WWE Return One Final Time For THIS Reason; ‘We are Interested in..’

The Hardy Boys (Jeff and Matt Hardy) are one of the biggest tag-team names in WWE, but their last tenure with the company left a bitter taste in their mouth. After making a sensational return to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 in Florida, The Hardy Boys left the promotion by 2020.

While Matt left in 2020 because WWE showed less interest in him as a singles superstar, Jeff Hardy too left by the end of 2021, because the company didn’t want to push him as a singles superstar, and instead wanted him to chase titles like 24/7 championship despite being a three-time WWE Champion. All of this culminated into an anger which made Jeff quit the WWE on a sour note.

But now, The Hardy Boys have shown a slight interest in returning to the promotion, as both of them are with TNA at the moment. Moreover, there is a tie up of WWE with TNA currently, as TNA superstars like Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace have made their presence at WWE NXT.

What did Matt and Jeff Hardy say about their WWE return?

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda, Matt Hardy confirmed he would like to win the WWE NXT titles, as that is the only honor left which the duo haven’t been able to accomplish in their lives.

"In wrestling never say never, and I will say that the NXT Tag Team titles are not on our list of titles that we've won, so we are interested in that. And I think this crossover between NXT and TNA great. It's exciting, it's unpredictable, and I think that's a positive for the business and the industry,” Matt Hardy said.

What did Jeff Hardy say about his WWE return?

Jeff Hardy might have his issues with WWE management, but he also showed interest in showing up at WWE, this time. "I'm a fan of first-time-evers. Us in NXT, just the vision of that, it's very exciting to me,” he said.

While The Hardy boys might have given their nod over joining WWE, what remains to be seen is if WWE COO Paul Triple H Levesque will allow him. Jeff Hardy cut ties with WWE in 2022 on a very bitter note, as he was opted out of a six-man tag team match at a live WWE event.

Just before the match started, Hardy climbed the railing and disappeared into the crowd. The next day, WWE had terminated him from the contract. It was said that the company had asked him to go for a rehab, because of his previous incidents of drugs and alcohol usage. However, Jeff didn’t want to do that, so he left the company.

So, while the Hardy Boys might show their willingness to return to WWE, it remains to be seen if Triple H allows them.

