The Illustrious Career of Bill Walton: Exploring the Hall-of-Famer’s College Success, Championship Wins

Bill Walton is an NBA legend whose contributions both on and off the court led him to become one of the most widely recognized basketball personalities. The prominence of the legend’s illustrious career is backed by his college success and the numerous accolades and championships he earned throughout the years.

Born and raised in San Diego County, California, Walton gravitated towards sports thanks to his older brother Bruce with whom he shared a close bond. Walton played high school basketball for Helix High School and was a Parade All-American, leading Helix High to a perfect 33-0 record in his senior year.

Walton entered UCLA as a two-time divisional champion, averaging 30 points and 25 rebounds per game. Being a prospect of seemingly limitless potential, Walton was destined to achieve success based off of his stature and commitment, and he did exactly that.

Two-Time National Champion as a Bruin

Considered by many as legendary college basketball coach John Wooden's easiest recruit ever, Walton didn't let the perception change. The seven-foot sensation dominated the Pac-8 conference right off the bat, scoring 21.1 points per game on 64% shooting.

Walton was tasked with elevating the dynastic rise of UCLA who in their past seven seasons had won six national championships and had an unbeaten winning streak. Combining his aspirations with franchise goals, he led the Bruins to another remarkable championship win with an unbeaten record.

For the 1972-73 season, Walton’s Bruins returned with the same winning mindset and completely walked over their competition. In his Junior season, Walton averaged 20.4 points, and 16.9 rebounds and lifted his second consecutive national championship by beating the inexperienced Memphis State in the finals.

Entering his senior season, Walton was arguably the best college hooper in the country. Keeping his eyes on the prize, the 22-year-old helped UCLA to the final four where shockingly, they got eliminated by North Carolina State.

Walton made a lasting impact during his tenure at UCLA, for which he received three consecutive National College Player of the Year honors (1972-1974).

First NBA Championship With Rip City

Heading into the 1974 NBA Draft, Walton was among the most hyped collegiate talents and the perfect big man to build a winning team around. Being one of two teams to finish last in their respective conferences, the Portland Trail Blazers earned the first overall pick by a coin flip.

Seizing the opportunity, the Trail Blazers wasted no time and picked Walton first overall. It was a significant acquisition as Portland was a fresh new franchise looking to establish themselves early with a championship.

In just his third season under new head coach Jack Ramsey, the ‘Big Red’ considerably improved compared to his rookie season and was impactful in Portland’s 1977 championship run. Averaging 18.6 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, Walton helped the Blazers clinch third seed and finish with a 49-33 record.

The Blazers played it’s history’s most dominant postseason basketball during the 1977 playoffs. After eliminating the Chicago Bulls with little effort in the first round, they beat the Denver Nuggets 4-2 in a more competitive conference semifinals series.

Walton’s Trail Blazers further shocked everyone when they swept the Lakers 4-0 to reach their first-ever NBA finals despite Kareem’s presence.

Entering the 1977 NBA Finals, the Trail Blazers were the more talented and winning squad as the third seed in the Western Conference. However, they got beaten in the first two games which shifted the advantage to the 76ers.

After two tough losses, Rip City didn’t allow the 76ers another chance for a comeback and won all next four games to lift their first franchise championship. Big Bill shined in the finals, averaging 18.5 points, 19 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game on 54% shooting and took home the Finals MVP.

Winning His Second Title With Larry Bird

In 1986, Walton lifted his second NBA Title as a Celtic alongside Celtics legends Larry Bird , Kevin McHale, Dennis Johnson, and Robert Parish, among others. Head Coach K.C Jones coached the brilliant team to a deserving 67-win season with the goal of earning the 15th franchise title.

The Celtics cruised to the NBA Finals with a 11-1 playoff run and confidently defeated the Houston Rockets in six games. The Rockets played catchup by winning Games 3 and 5, but fell 2-4 as the Celtics won Game 6 114-97.

Walton wasn’t his former self due to injuries and an aging body, but still managed to show up for his team. The former MVP averaged 7.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists a game on 58% shooting from the field.

Just over a year after winning his second ring, Walton retired from professional basketball. In the years following his retirement, Walton went on to become a respected analyst and color commentator. The legend continued to receive praise for his expertise and takes on pressing NBA matters.

Though Bill Walton left us sooner, his legacy will remain for decades to come.