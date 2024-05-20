'The Knicks Are a Joke': NBA Fans Slams Stephen A Smith for Making Excuses After Team Loses Game 7 Against Pacers

The 2024 NBA playoff season for the New York Knicks was filled with highs and lows, and it ended in heartbreak when they lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7. The Knicks' premature departure has been attributed to several factors, including questionable officiating, coaching issues, and injury woes.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back in his post-game analysis, adding gasoline to the fire. Smith focused on the Knicks' injury problems, which he feels were a major factor in their demise, after praising the team for their successful season and postseason run.

What Did Stephen A. Smith Post?

Smith posted, "After all these damn injuries already suffered, now I just heard Brunson fractured his thumb. Damn! Thanks for the season, @nyknicks. There's only so much we can overcome."

For any fan, the Knicks' injury list is terrifying: important starters Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson are all sidelined with serious injuries. The team experienced these setbacks all season long, but they grew more noticeable in the playoffs, which ultimately caused their hopes for a championship to be dashed.

How Did the Fans React?

Injury Woes for the Knicks During the Season

It's undeniable that injuries hurt the Knicks despite the criticism. The team was facing an uphill battle due to Brunson's fractured thumb, Randle's persistent ankle problems, and Anunoby's persistent knee problems. On the other hand, some supporters and observers think that inconsistent officiating and bad coaching choices were also major factors in the team's collapse.

One thing is certain as the Knicks prepare for the upcoming season: in addition to their exciting wins, the 2024 playoffs will be remembered for the unanswered questions and what-ifs that surrounded their Game 7 loss. The argument is still very much alive regarding who was at fault—injuries, coaching, or refereeing.

