'The Last Thing Trav Wanted To Hear': Andy Reid Reveals History With Taylor Swift That Bothers Travis Kelce

Andy Reid and Taylor Swift have a history together and that has nothing to do with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

If anything, that is just something that bothers the Chiefs tight end.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach recently revealed how he knew the 'Cruel Summer' singer way before the Chiefs' tight end.

How does Andy Reid know Taylor Swift way before Travis Kelce?

On Monday released the latest episode of Tom Brady's podcast Let's Go during which the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach made a star appearance.

During his time on the podcast, Andy Reid talked about a lot of things. One such thing was how he and Travis Kelce's girlfriend shared a history together.

"I knew her before, from Philadelphia. Her dad played at Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I had met him there and her," Andy said in the podcast.

Taylor Swift is from Pennsylvania and she met Andy in her childhood, via her father who was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan. Andy used to coach the team back then.

This history is something that Taylor Swift's boyfriend is quite jealous of.

"And so, that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear ― that I knew her before him. She told him, ‘I know your coach.’ And he went, ‘Oh, come on!’" The Chiefs head coach had said.

Going forward Andy also explained how Taylor Swift hasn't been a distraction to the team.

The couple have handled all the attention very well and it hasn't affected them or their career much especially that of Travis Kelce.

