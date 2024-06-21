‘The League is Cooked’: Victor Wembanyama's Jaw-Dropping Physical Transformation Has NBA Fans Buzzing

The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama has proven that the sky's the limit for his talent. In his rookie NBA season, he averaged historic numbers and nearly won the Defensive Player of the Year award. Yet, there lingered a singular concern about him and that was his lean physique.

Wembanyama recognized the necessity to bulk up and committed himself to a rigorous off-season regimen. The results of his dedication quickly became the talk of the basketball universe when recent images surfaced online. Fans were stunned by the transformation as a visibly more muscular Wembanyama is now poised to take the league by storm.

Victor Wembanyama’s incredible transformation

When Wembanyama entered the NBA in 2023, he was already a 7’4” phenom who could handle the ball like a guard and possessed elite offensive skills combined with remarkable rim protection abilities.

However, his lean physique was seen as a potential drawback for him. If he aspired to compete with the strongest forwards and centers of the NBA, then he had to go through a strength and conditioning program.

Responding to this constant demand, Wembanyama posted a new photo on Instagram from his 2024 offseason, showing him working with Jamal Crawford. In this latest photo, Wembanyama appears noticeably more muscular, having gained a few pounds of muscle.

This Wemby transformation has prompted NBA fans to anticipate how this enhanced physique could disrupt the league.

Fans predict a historic second season for Victor Wembanyama

Many NBA fans were shocked to see Wembanyama's transformation after just one season with the Spurs as they now eagerly await his second season in the NBA. Most of the fans are saying, “The league is cooked” and predicting that Wembanyama with his newly bulked-up frame will dominate the league.

Furthermore, comparisons are being drawn between Wembanyama's ongoing transformation and Giannis Antetokounmpo's evolution in the NBA, where Giannis transformed from a slim rookie to an unstoppable muscular powerhouse who went on to win two MVPs, one DPOY, and an NBA title.

Many fans believe Wembanyama could follow a similar trajectory as Giannis, labeling him "Antetokounmpo 2.0." If Wembanyama achieves a physique similar to Giannis', fans assert that the NBA will have a formidable new force in Wembanyama to reckon with.

Fans reactions to Victor Wembanyama and Jamal Crawford working together

On Instagram, Victor Wembanyama shared images of his training session with Jamal Crawford, who was known for his elite handles and off-dribble shooting. This post has garnered attention because this partnership suggests that Wembanyama is refining his dribble combinations and shooting skills.

If 7 foot 4 inches tall Wembanyama masters dribble combos and off-dribble shooting, then his overall skills could elevate him to a new level of difficulty for opposing defenders.

One fan said, “awe hell naw they not supposed to be together,” while another mentioned, “Wemby with a Crossover package…put the league in rice fam.”

The NBA fans are completely awestruck by Wemby’s sessions with Crawford as fans also mentioned — “God imagine a 7’5 shake and bake”; “Brother is training with Jamal Crawford it’s over.” One of the most hilarious takes was — “NBA will never recover from a 7’5 Jamal Crawford.”

As the NBA braces for Wembanyama’s sophomore campaign, the excitement and expectations about him are palpable. With comparisons to all-time NBA greats, Wembanyama's journey promises to be a transformative storyline in the upcoming NBA season.

