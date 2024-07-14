The Miz Reveals His Most Horrible WWE Promo So Far; ‘I Just Started Yelling..’

WWE superstar The Miz has made a startling revelation about one of the promos he cut years back. The two-time WWE Champion said that not every promo the fans have seen of him was liked by him.

In fact, he said there was one such promo he recorded with ex-WWE superstar Daniel Bryan that made his blood boil. In an interview with Adrian Hernandez ahead of his A&E Biography, Miz spoke about that promo and how he reacted after doing it.

What did The Miz say about recording that promo?

The promo The Miz talks about is the one on Talking Smack, which was recorded in August 2023. Daniel Bryan calls The Miz a coward in the promo, which infuriates the former WWE Champion.

Miz goes on a rant, accosting Bryan for what he spoke, saying that he wasn’t a coward, but it was Daniel who promised people that he would return after injury to the ring, but didn’t. “Am not the one whose coward; you are the one who’s coward. I am the one who loves the fans. You are the one who calls me a coward. But you are one who doesn’t get into the ring. You are the one who gets up and walks away every single time,” The Miz roared at Bryan.

While The Miz was angry as per the script, in reality, he also says he was mad about it. While speaking to Adrian Hernandez, he said, “The one with Daniel Bryan, that's probably my most infamous. When I got back and got out of that, I was so angry. It was real anger. I've never felt that type of anger before, and I didn't know what to do with it.”

He said that it was scary as he lost control of everything and just started yelling as the veins were popping out of his head. “I don't like watching it. I don't like the feeling that I had. I was so mad," Sportskeeda quoted The Miz.

The Miz might have hated it, but the fans actually loved it. In YouTube’s comment section, fans praised the two-time WWE Champion, commending him for cutting such a realistic promo. It’s now that he has disclosed that the anger shown in the video was actually from the bottom of his heart. Watch the promo below:

John Cena calls The Miz one of the most highly underrated superstars

In real life, Cena has enormous respect for The Miz. In the latest episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, Cena could be seen speaking highly of The A-lister. He goes, “He's the most, not one of the most, the most underrated WWE Superstar in the history of the business," he said.

John Cena and The Miz headlined WrestleMania 27, with the latter retaining his WWE Championship at the marquee event. The two once again crossed paths six years later at WrestleMania 33, when John Cena teamed up with Nikkia Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse (Miz’s wife).

