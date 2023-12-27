The Miz wants Travis and Jason Kelce at WrestleMania 40, feels Taylor Swift can bring the NFL effect to WWE

Imagine the NFL world and WWE getting together for an unmatchable, outstanding event. Well, there's a chance that this could happen. In a recent interview, WWE star The Miz revealed how there's a possibility for Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce to team up in WWE. Check out the details below!

The Miz on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce pairing up for a WrestleMania 40 match

WWE star the Miz was recently in a quick interview with the TMZ, where he talked about how he feels Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce can be in the WrestleMai 40. The Miz said that it would be perfect to see Travis and Jason in WrestleMania 40, considering that it will be in Philadelphia, Jason's city.

Also Read: Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? Everything to know about Kylie McDevitt Kelce

"Jason Kelce, maybe he retires after this year. And what better way to go out than a match in Wrestlemania?" said the Miz. But that's not just it. The Miz, when presented with the idea of Jason Kelce coming together with his brother Travis Kelce, said that the two can do anything together.

Advertisement

"I think those two can do whatever they want. They have that much talent and that much work ethic," shared the Miz. To have to watch the Kelce brothers together inside the WrestleMania ring would be a different experience. If that happens, maybe the WWE can get the same Taylor Swift effect as the NFL.

Will Taylor Swift have the same effect on WWE as the NFL?

The Miz was also presented with the idea of Taylor Swift coming to the WWE and whether she would have an effect on it or not. Talking about the same, the WWE star said, "Taylor Swift has an effect on anything she puts her hands on. Anything she steps into. So her and swifties are unmatches," said the Miz about the 'Blank Space' singer.

In conclusion, Miz said that if Taylor Swift decides to get into the ring, he would be more than happy to pave a path for her. "I mean if she wants to, I will be more than happy to show her how," the Miz said, sharing his thoughts on Taylor Swift coming to WrestleMania.

Also Read: When will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged? NFL WAG reveals interesting players ritual to predict

Advertisement

Right now, both Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are busy preparing for the Super Bowl playoff. So when it comes to them getting into WrestleMania, that could only be a possibility after the end of this NFL season. Also, the Miz hinted at the retirement of Jason Kelce. What's your take on this?