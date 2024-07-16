The Miz Wins WWE Fans Over After Video Shows Him Worrying About WrestleMania 27 Match Vs John Cena Despite Concussion

The Miz is featured in the documentary A& E's Biography: WWE Legends. The pinnacle of his career was at WrestleMania 27, where he beat John Cena in the main event to win the WWE Championship.

In a recent clip from the documentary, the A-Lister suffered a concussion after the main event of WrestleMania 27, but he still asked backstage if he had made any mistake.

Seeing The Miz's valor and commitment, the fans have poured their love and praise on X ( formerly Twitter). One fan wrote, "I could not imagine losing my memory like that. Scary af man," while another wrote, "Most wrestling fans respect The Miz now."

One fan asked, "Future HOFer?". Considering The Miz's legacy and devotion to the business here, he will be a Hall of Famer after retiring. A WWE fan called him, "Really underrated." Praising the two-time WWE Champion, one fan noted, "Mike is one of the greatest of all time man, there's a reason he's the most successful Tough Enough contestant."

What happens in the clip of The Miz?

In the viral clip from the docuseries, The Miz can be seen walking backstage following the biggest win of his WWE career after the WrestleMania 27 main event. Due to the concussion, Miz needed medical attention, and he received it right away.

A WWE medical assistant asked The Miz whether he remembered the match, which took place right before he walked backstage. The newly crowned WWE Champion answered the question, saying, "No."

Despite suffering a concussion and having no memory of the match, The Miz asked if he had messed up anything in the match. Assuring him, a WWE official said he did a great job, but a skeptical Miz still asked whether it was good enough.

Following the medical examination, he interacted with his on-screen nemesis, John Cena, and the WrestleMania 27 host, The Rock. The Great One hugged him saying he was proud of what he did in the squared circle. Despite being knocked out, The Rock loved the way The Miz handled the situation.

John Cena thinks The Miz is underrated

The Leader of Cenation believes The Miz is one of the most underappreciated talents in WWE history. In The Miz's documentary, Cena said that The Miz is among the most underrated men in the history of the professional wrestling business.

Given that the Miz has wrestled for two decades straight without a major injury and is a Grand Slam Champion, Cena has a valid point.

The Miz's praise for John Cena

John Cena has had many notable rivals over the years, and The Miz would go down as one of them. They headlined several PLEs in the early 2010s, including the biggest one, WrestleMania 27.

Amid the release of The Miz's docuseries, The A-Lister had high praise from John Cena, who recently announced his retirement tour.

Speaking to CBS Sports, The Miz praised Cena for teaching him the different aspects of the wrestling business both inside and outside the ring. Additionally, he acknowledged Cena as one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.