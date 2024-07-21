‘The Notorious Thug Era Has Begun’: Conor McGregor Announces Launch of Music Label Greenback Records

Conor McGregor is expanding his business wings once again. McGregor, the first-ever UFC athlete to hold two belts simultaneously is no stranger to business. Banking on his in octagon fame, the Irishman has found unprecedented success in his business acumen. Over the years, McGregor has been a popular face for brands like Monster Energy, Beats by Dre, Reebok, Bud Light, etc. Establishing his own brands in different genres, McGregor teamed up with David August. Launching a chain of lifestyle brands of men’s clothing, August McGregor came into existence.

‘The Notorious’ then established his popular whiskey brand, Proper No.12 back in 2018. Although the brand garnered immense success, McGregor sold the company to Proximo Spirits for a whopping $600m valuation. Apart from these, McGregor has also launched his pub, Black Forge Inn in South Dublin. And now, venturing into the music industry, Conor McGregor has launched his very own record label.

Conor McGregor launches Greenback Records

You just cannot keep Conor McGregor out of the spotlight. While he has not fought in the UFC for almost three years, McGregor is making sure to build his legacy outside of the octagon. In a recent announcement, ‘The Notorious’ dropped his latest record label, Greenback Records. According to reports from the Irish publishing house Sunday World, McGregor will have Julian O’Brien and Richard Buck as his partners.

Confirming the same on social media, Conor McGregor recently uploaded an update on X. The post read, “The Notorious Thug Era has begun. I welcome the greatest Rap group of all time to @greenbackrecs Bone Thugs-N-Harmony WATCH THE WORLD EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW OF OUR FIRST RELEASE LIVE TONIGHT ON @daznboxing Pre save our first single NOW - link in my bio”

Elaborating on his latest venture, Conor McGregor has promised musicians a ‘fair deal’. He also stated that artists working under his label will be rewarded appropriately. Meanwhile, as McGregor continues to expand his kingdom, fans are waiting to catch a glimpse of him inside the octagon too. And, according to McGregor himself, he will return to fighting in 2024 itself.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler happening in 2024?

The much-awaited fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler suffered a setback following McGregor’s UFC 303 withdrawal. However, according to the Irish superstar, he has discussed the matter with Dana White and is confident for a 2024 return. Seconding McGregor’s words, UFC insider Ariel Helwani too, proposed a similar idea.

Speaking on his ‘MMA Hour’ podcast, Helwani opined that in all probability, McGregor will return in December 2024. Helwani also proposed a tentative date of December 14, when UFC 310 is likely to be held. Thus, with everything pointing towards a Conor McGregor return, fans will be waiting cross-fingered to watch their favorite athlete fight again.

